3 Fights That Could Steal The Show At ONE 169: Malykhin Vs. Reug Reug

These epic matchups should produce fireworks and drama this Friday before the World Title main events.

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug is headlined by three World Title fights, but the supporting card also promises to deliver plenty of thrilling action in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 8.

Knowing the star-studded lineup will draw a ton of attention, every athlete will be looking to make an impression and produce a memorable highlight at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

From a pair of critical matchups with World Title implications to the next step for a young phenom, here are three fights that could steal the show at ONE 169.

#1 Buchecha Vs. Amir Aliakbari 

Brazilian icon Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida and Iranian superstar Amir Aliakbari are ready to throw down in a key heavyweight MMA clash between grappling giants. 

“Buchecha” is the most decorated BJJ World Champion in history, while his foe is a Greco-Roman Wrestling World Champion, and both men want to showcase the superiority of their style.

Almeida has translated his submission skills seamlessly into mixed martial arts, but he will have to get Aliakbari to the canvas to make the most of them. The Brazilian has also shown he’s not afraid to engage in a knock-down, drag-out war, like his 15-minute encounter with “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane.

In the opposite corner, Aliakbari is a dangerous man to have on top of you, but he might want to avoid the ground altogether against “Buchecha.” 

More recently, the Tehran native has displayed his striking power on the feet, so although both athletes entered ONE as specialists in a specific realm, this contest could be decided by whoever gets to dictate the movement between ranges.  

Stylistically, there is a lot of intrigue, but as always with the heavyweights, fans know a spectacular finish is only ever a split-second away. 

#2 Sam-A Vs. Zhang Peimian 

In this clash of generations, all-time great Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will face young Chinese prodigy “Fighting Rooster” Zhang Peimian in a pivotal strawweight kickboxing battle.  

At 41 years old, former two-sport, two-weight ONE World Champion Sam-A constantly shows that age is just a number if you have the skills and dedication. 

The Thai legend recently knocked out Akram Hamidi in stunning fashion, proving that he’s still a major threat to anybody in the division as he seeks one last World Title run.

However, Zhang is looking to take the biggest scalp of his career this Friday. The 21-year-old is fast, explosive, and hungry – a terrifying combination for any foe.

“Fighting Rooster” previously challenged for the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title, and he must defeat the division’s former king to earn another shot.

Given the high stakes and the chase for gold, this is a must-win contest for both sides.

#3 Kade Ruotolo Vs. Ahmed Mujtaba 

Kade Ruotolo has looked nothing short of unstoppable on the global stage – and he’s looking to continue his ascent in mixed martial arts.

The reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion dominated his MMA debut in June before winning the prestigious CJI grappling tournament. Now, he’s back to resume his career in the all-around sport.  

This time, Ruotolo has drawn a tough and well-rounded veteran in Ahmed “Wolverine” Mujtaba, who possesses knockout power and a savvy ground game.

With an overall ONE record of 7-0, Ruotolo is one of the hottest properties in the world’s largest martial arts organization, but that gives Mujtaba a massive opportunity to shine. Plus, this could be “Wolverine’s” best chance to defeat the 21-year-old American, who is still new to MMA.

Win or lose, Mujtaba’s last seven fights have ended inside the distance. He’ll come in with a kill-or-be-killed mentality and look to apply pressure with his striking, while Ruotolo should be more than willing to embrace a scrap.

