When it comes to MI Emirates, the skilled team and first finalist of the International League T20 2024 is prepared to challenge the Dubai Capitals with key players such as Akeal Hosein, captain Nicholas Pooran, and Tim David. The Emirates reached the final by defeating the Gulf Giants with a convincing 45-run victory.

In the last two head-to-heads, MI Emirates faced defeats to the stellar performance of Dubai Capitals. were beaten by 7 wickets with 23 balls remaining in the first match and by 19 runs in the second match. While it may seem simple to predict the winner, cricket is unpredictable and often hinges on comebacks, action, and outstanding performances. Therefore, the outcome is anything but certain.