Dubai Capitals enters finals to face MI Emirates!
Battling through the tough challenges in the 34-match game, the Dubai Capitals finally made it to the finals with a stunning nine-wicket victory over the Gulf Giants in qualifier 2 of the International League T20 2024 held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on Thursday (February 15). (More Cricket News)
Chasing the target of 139 runs in just 15.5 overs, the Dubai Capitals showcased the brilliant performance of Leus du Plooy, who raised fans' expectations with an unbeaten 63 runs off 40 balls. With Tom Banton's support, Pooly achieved a 98-run opening stand, effectively securing the match victory even before the end.
When it comes to MI Emirates, the skilled team and first finalist of the International League T20 2024 is prepared to challenge the Dubai Capitals with key players such as Akeal Hosein, captain Nicholas Pooran, and Tim David. The Emirates reached the final by defeating the Gulf Giants with a convincing 45-run victory.
In the last two head-to-heads, MI Emirates faced defeats to the stellar performance of Dubai Capitals. were beaten by 7 wickets with 23 balls remaining in the first match and by 19 runs in the second match. While it may seem simple to predict the winner, cricket is unpredictable and often hinges on comebacks, action, and outstanding performances. Therefore, the outcome is anything but certain.
Advertisement
Two formidable teams are poised to compete for the trophy in the final match of the International League T20 on February 17, Saturday promising thrilling actions, and dramas. To catch all the live action and learn about the squads, read below.
When is the MI Emirates Vs Dubai Capitals International League T20 2024 Final?
MI Emirates Vs Dubai Capitals International League T20 2024 Final match will kick off on February 17, Saturday at 8 PM at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Where to watch the MI Emirates Vs Dubai Capitals International League T20 2024 Final match?
The final match of the International League T20 2024 will be broadcast on Zee TV HD, Zee TV, Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India and Sri Lanka. In Pakistan, it can be watched on A Sports and Geo Super TV channels whereas in the United Kingdom, the match can be watched on the Sky Sports Cricket channel.
MI Emirates Vs Dubai Capitals International League T20 2024 Squads:
Tom Banton, Max Holden, Leus du Plooy, Tom Abell, Sam Billings (c & wk), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Akif Raja, Olly Stone, Scott Kuggeleijn, Haider Ali, Vriitya Aravind, Abdul Ghaffar, Rahul Chopra, Roelof van der Merwe, Richard Ngarava, George Munsey, Zahir Khan, Ben Dunk, Kane Richardson, Paul van Meekeren
Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Asif Khan, Corey Anderson, Dan Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Chris Benjamin