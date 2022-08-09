Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Manoj Prabhakar Becomes Nepal Cricket Head Coach

Manoj Prabhakar played 39 Tests and 130 ODIs for India between 1984 to 1996.

Manoj Prabhakar has previously coached Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Ranji teams.
Manoj Prabhakar has previously coached Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Ranji teams. Courtesy: Twitter (@NepalCricket)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 4:20 pm

Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar has been appointed head coach of the Nepal cricket team. (More Cricket News)

Prabhakar succeeds Pubudu Dassanayake, who stepped down from the position in July to take up head coach's role with Canada.

Prabhakar, who featured in 39 Tests and 130 ODIs for India between 1984 to 1996, has previously coached Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh Ranji teams.

He also served as the bowling coach for the Afghanistan national team in 2016.

Related stories

Asia Cup Cricket: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Back In India Squad - Check Full Squad

Asia Cup Cricket: India's Squad To Be Announced Soon - At Look Certainties And Contenders

Nepal’s Tiger Population Nearly Triples To 355 In Just 12 Years

"Seeing the interest for cricket in Nepal, their talent & skill level, I'm really looking forward to working with the Nepal cricket team to make them into a cricketing force to be reckoned with," Prabhakar was quoted as saying in a statement by Cricket Association of Nepal.

Tags

Sports Manoj Prabhakar Nepal National Cricket Team Pubudu Dassanayake Afghanistan National Cricket Team Cricket Association Of Nepal Ranji Trophy India National Cricket Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read