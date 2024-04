Sports

IPL 2024: KL Rahul Stands Tall As LSG Thump CSK By Eight Wickets - In Pics

Lucknow Super Giants thoroughly dominated Chennai Super Kings with the bat at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in match 34 of Indian Premier League 2024 on Friday (April 19). Chasing a target of 177 runs, LSG romped home with eight wickets and six balls to spare at their home venue. MS Dhoni's nine-ball 28 and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten half-century took CSK to a total of 176/6. In response, LSG began with a bang, as openers KL Rahul (82 off 53 balls) and Quinton de Kock (54 off 43 balls) notched up a 134-run stand in 15 overs to derail CSK hopes. A target of 177 proved woefully inadequate for CSK, and though Ravindra Jadeja pulled off a screamer to dismiss Rahul, the damage had already been done by then.