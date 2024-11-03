Sports

English Premier League: Liverpool Pip Brighton 2-1, Return To Top Of Table - In Pics

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League after Manchester City and Arsenal both lost on Saturday (November 2, 2024), with Mohamed Salah capping a comeback 2-1 win for Arne Slot’s team over Brighton. Brighton had largely outplayed Liverpool in the first half at Anfield and easily could have led by more than one goal at the break, but Liverpool turned things around in three minutes in the second. Cody Gakpo’s attempted cross sailed past both teammate Darwin Nunez and the Brighton defence into the net for the equalizer in the 69th and Salah’s sublime finish in the 72nd sealed the win.