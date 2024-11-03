English Premier League: Liverpool Pip Brighton 2-1, Return To Top Of Table - In Pics

Liverpool's manager Arne Slot, right, celebrates with his players after winning the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Brighton's players react at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. Liverpool won 2-1
Brighton's Brajan Gruda kicks a corner during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Curtis Jones reacts after missing a scoring chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, challenges for the ball with Brighton's Pervis Estupinan during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Brighton's Pervis Estupinan, top, jumps for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Brighton's Danny Welbeck, third from left, attempts a goal with a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.
Brighton's Simon Adingra celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England.