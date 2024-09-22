Sports

LFC Vs BOU: Diaz Double Hands Liverpool Three Points - In Pics

Luis Diaz scored two and Darwin Nunez opened his account for the new season as Liverpool defeated Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield to banish the ghosts of Nottingham Forest defeat, on Saturday. Diaz scored in the 26th and 28th minute of the game as Nunez completed the proceedings in the 37th minute to hand Arne Slot's men all three points in this Premier League fixture.