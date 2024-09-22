Sports

LFC Vs BOU: Diaz Double Hands Liverpool Three Points - In Pics

Luis Diaz scored two and Darwin Nunez opened his account for the new season as Liverpool defeated Bournemouth 3-0 at Anfield to banish the ghosts of Nottingham Forest defeat, on Saturday. Diaz scored in the 26th and 28th minute of the game as Nunez completed the proceedings in the 37th minute to hand Arne Slot's men all three points in this Premier League fixture.

EPL: LFC Vs BOU Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, not in photo, scores his side's third goal of the game past Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.

1/8
EPL 2024: BOU vs LFC
EPL 2024: BOU vs LFC Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Liverpool's Federico Chiesa controls the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.

2/8
EPL: Liverpool vs Bournemouth
EPL: Liverpool vs Bournemouth Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.

3/8
EPL 2024: Bournemouth vs Liverpool
EPL 2024: Bournemouth vs Liverpool Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, right and Bournemouth's Evanilson vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.

4/8
Liverpool vs Bournemouth
Liverpool vs Bournemouth Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Liverpool's Luis Diaz scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.

5/8
Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Bournemouth vs Liverpool Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.

6/8
English Premier League: Liverpool vs Bournemouth
English Premier League: Liverpool vs Bournemouth Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola speaks to the fourth official, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.

7/8
English Premier League 2024: Bournemouth vs Liverpool
English Premier League 2024: Bournemouth vs Liverpool Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Bournemouth's Evanilson, center right and Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.

8/8
English Premier League Soccer Match
English Premier League Soccer Match Photo: Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring a goal which is disallowed, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: All-Round Ashwin Hands IND Massive 280-Run Win On Local Soil
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Ajaz Knocks Mendis Over; SL - 286/6, Lead By 251
  3. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Brook Urges For Patience With 'Inexperienced' England
  4. ENG Vs AUS: Adil Rashid Becomes First England Spinner To Pick 200 ODI Wickets
  5. ENG Vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Australia Dismantle England To Clinch 68-Run Win, Surge To 2-0 Series Lead
Football News
  1. LFC Vs BOU: Diaz Double Hands Liverpool Three Points - In Pics
  2. WHU Vs CFC: Jackson's Brace Downs Hammers In London Derby - In Pics
  3. Serie A: Motta Impressed By Napoli's Courageous Showing After Juventus Draw
  4. Serie A: Fonseca Confident Despite Pressure Ahead Of Milan Derby
  5. Bundesliga: Kompany's Bayern To Celebrate 20-Goal Week With Oktoberfest Outing
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
  2. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  3. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  4. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  5. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi US Visit: What You Need To Know About Quad And His Schedule
  2. Quad Summit 2024: Indians Welcome PM Modi In US, President Biden Meets Prime Minister
  3. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
  4. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  5. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  2. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  3. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  4. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  5. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
World News
  1. Middle East: Israel Raids Al Jazeera's West Bank Office; Tensions With Hezbollah Escalate | Top Points
  2. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  3. Israeli Strike On School: At Least 22 Dead, Says Gaza Health Ministry
  4. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  5. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch