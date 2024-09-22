Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, not in photo, scores his side's third goal of the game past Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Federico Chiesa controls the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, right and Bournemouth's Evanilson vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz scores his side's second goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.
Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola speaks to the fourth official, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.
Bournemouth's Evanilson, center right and Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch vie for the ball, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.
Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring a goal which is disallowed, during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, at Anfield, in Liverpool, England