Live Streaming Of World Athletics Championships 2022: When Is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw Event

Despite saying distance is not on Neeraj Chopra’s mind, the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist would be aiming to give his best shot in the World Athletics Championships 2022 javelin qualifiers on July 22. Neeraj Chopra’s qualification can be seen live in India. (More Sports News)

The first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold, Neeraj Chopra has been consistent in his three competitions so far in 2022 – Paavo Nurmi Games, Kuortane Games and Diamond League, finishing on the podium on all occasions and improving his personal best twice.

Chopra bettered his PB and national record of 88.07m (set at the Indian Grand Prix 3 last year) with a throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games, which fetched him the second position. At the Kuortane Games, he threw 86.69 m to clinch the top prize in wet and tricky conditions.

The Indian ace once again bettered his PB with a first throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League to take the silver medal. With just six centimetres shy of the coveted 90m mark, Neeraj will take every opportunity as his last to reach the landmark ahead of Commonwealth Games 2022.

However, things won’t be easy for the Haryana lad as the field is set to have Anderson Peters of Grenada, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic, Finland's Oliver Helander and the German Julian Weber.

The men’s javelin qualification round has been divided into two Groups – A and B. However, it is still not clear which group Neeraj Chopra has been put into. While the Group A qualification starts at 5:35 AM IST, the Group B qualification will commence at 7:15 AM IST – both on July 22 (Friday).

Apart from Neeraj Chopra, India’s Rohit Yadav is also in the line-up. Among women, India Annu Rani will be seen in action during the qualification round which is on July 21. Like men’s, the women’s qualifiers has also been divided into two Groups – A and B. The women’s javelin throw Group A will start at 3:50 AM IST and Group B at 5:20 AM IST.

Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra Live At World Athletics Championships 2022?

Sony Sports Network is telecasting the World Athletics Championships 2022 in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Live streaming of the World Athletics Championships 2022 will be available on SonyLIV. Fans can also watch the events live on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of World Athletics.