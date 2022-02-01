Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Live Streaming Of SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Chennaiyin FC will eye a top-4 spot on Wednesday against SC East Bengal. Check match and telecast details of Chennaiyin FC Vs SC East Bengal Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 clash.

Live Streaming Of SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match
SC East Bengal Marcelo Ribeiro's link-up play with Antonio Perosevic will be key for SC East Bengal. - ISL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 7:29 pm

Chennaiyin FC will look to enter the top-four of Indian Super League 2021-22 points table when they face a weak East Bengal side who have managed to win just one of the 14 games played in the season so far. (More On Football)

On the other hand, East Bengal will try its level best to stop the Marina Machans from getting an easy outing in Vasco on Wednesday. Though they are out of the semi-final race, the Red and Gold Brigade would fancy their chances of a better finish by winning as many matches as possible from their remaining fixtures.

Related stories

ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC Sign Cameroonian Defender Yaya Banana On Short-Term Deal

ISL 2021-22: Pace Setters Hyderabad FC Maul NorthEast United 5-0 In Indian Super League

Chennaiyin FC, who have 18 points from 13 games, are looking to advance to the third spot in ISL 2021-22 points table. East Bengal, on the contrary, are placed at the bottom of the table with just nine points to their credit from the 14 games played in the season so far. The Mario Rivera-coached side has conceded 28 goals in in those games, which is the second-most by a team this season.

However, Rivera is of the opinion that the performance of the team is good, even though that is not being reflected in the result.

"The confidence of a team is more related to the performance than the results. Sometimes you can play well and lose and vice-versa. Our performance is much better than the results so the players are in a good space mentally," Rivera said on the eve of the match.

Meanwhile, commenting on the formation of his team, Chennaiyin FC’s head coach Bozidar Bandovic, said: "I will stick with the same formation (3-5-2). There is no problem with the system. I believe it's hard for us to play 4 at the back. The midfield is at its strongest when we play Koman, Ariel and Thapa."

Head-to-head (SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC)

Matches Played: 3
Draw: 3

Match and telecast details

Match: Match 79 of Indian Super League 2021-22 between SC East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC
Date: February 2 (Wednesday), 2022
Time: Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa
TV Channels: Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Tags

Sports Football ISL 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) Chennaiyin FC Vs SC East Bengal SC East Bengal Chennaiyin FC
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: VAR Makes Its India Debut In Quarterfinal Match

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: VAR Makes Its India Debut In Quarterfinal Match

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad Captain Hardik Pandya Has A 'Surprise For Everyone'

FIH Pro League: Indian Women’s Team Beats China 2-1 To Register 2nd Win On Trot

EXPLAINER: The Winter Games, A Different Kind Of Olympics

Who Is Mohammad Arif Khan - Only Indian Athlete At Beijing Winter Olympics

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top