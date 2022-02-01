Live Streaming Of SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

Chennaiyin FC will look to enter the top-four of Indian Super League 2021-22 points table when they face a weak East Bengal side who have managed to win just one of the 14 games played in the season so far. (More On Football)

On the other hand, East Bengal will try its level best to stop the Marina Machans from getting an easy outing in Vasco on Wednesday. Though they are out of the semi-final race, the Red and Gold Brigade would fancy their chances of a better finish by winning as many matches as possible from their remaining fixtures.

Chennaiyin FC, who have 18 points from 13 games, are looking to advance to the third spot in ISL 2021-22 points table. East Bengal, on the contrary, are placed at the bottom of the table with just nine points to their credit from the 14 games played in the season so far. The Mario Rivera-coached side has conceded 28 goals in in those games, which is the second-most by a team this season.

However, Rivera is of the opinion that the performance of the team is good, even though that is not being reflected in the result.

"The confidence of a team is more related to the performance than the results. Sometimes you can play well and lose and vice-versa. Our performance is much better than the results so the players are in a good space mentally," Rivera said on the eve of the match.

Meanwhile, commenting on the formation of his team, Chennaiyin FC’s head coach Bozidar Bandovic, said: "I will stick with the same formation (3-5-2). There is no problem with the system. I believe it's hard for us to play 4 at the back. The midfield is at its strongest when we play Koman, Ariel and Thapa."

Head-to-head (SC East Bengal Vs Chennaiyin FC)

Matches Played: 3

Draw: 3

Match and telecast details