Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Live Streaming Of Rafael Nadal Vs Lorenzo Sonego: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Third Round Match Live

Rafael Nadal and Lorenzo Sonego have never met during their career. Get live streaming details of Wimbledon 2022 third round match.  

Rafael Nadal is seeking his third Wimbledon title. AP

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 6:12 pm

Two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal will square off against Italian Lorenzo Sonego for a place in the fourth round on Saturday. The Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego third-round tie at Wimbledon 2022 can be seen live in India. (More Tennis News)

Rafael Nadal made it through to the third round of Wimbledon for the 11th time after getting past Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. The second-seeded Nadal looked far from his best at times but won on Centre Court in a match that finished under the roof after a rain delay during the fourth set.

It was Nadal’s 307th Grand Slam match win, taking him past Martina Navratilova in fourth place on the all-time list, behind Roger Federerer (369), Serena Williams (365) and Novak Djokovic (330). Nadal is looking for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, and third Wimbledon trophy.

On the other hand, the 27th seed Lorenzo Sonego overcame Denis Kudla in a hard-fought five-set thriller before getting better at Hugo Gaston in the second round in an exhausting three-setter.

Head-To-Head

Rafael Nadal and Lorenzo Sonego have never met during their career.

Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego, Wimbledon 2022 Match Details

Match: Gentlemen's singles, the third-round match between Rafael Nadal and Lorenzo Sonego

Date: July 2, 2022;

Time: Tentative 7:15 PM IST

Venue: Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

How To Watch Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego, Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match?

Star Sports Network will telecast Rafael Nadal vs Lorenzo Sonego, tennis match live. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

