Live Streaming Of Ons Jabeur Vs Elena Rybakina: Watch Wimbledon 2022 Ladies' Singles Final Live

There will be a first-time Wimbledon ladies' singles champion when Elena Rybakina meets Ons Jabeur on the fabled Centre Court at All England Club tonight. The Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur match will be telecast live. (More Tennis News)

Rybakina, who was born in Russia, can become the first Grand Slam champion for Kazakhstan. Jabeur is the first Arab woman and first African woman ever to reach this stage at one of the four biggest tournaments in tennis.

The Tunisian advanced to the final with a semi-final win over good friend Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Thursday. Rybakina followed that match on the Centre Court with a straight-sets (6-3, 6-3) win over 2019 champion Simona Halep.

Jabeur and Rybakina have played against each other three times since 2019, with the Tunisian leading the head-to-head record 2-1.

This is also the first final at the All England Club in 60 years where both women are playing in a Grand Slam final for the first time.

When is Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 ladies' singles final?

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 ladies' singles final is on Saturday (July 9). The match is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST/2:00 PM local.

Where is Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 ladies' singles final being played?

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 ladies' singles final is played on Centre Court at Wimbledon, London, England.

Which TV channels will telecast Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 ladies' singles final live?

Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 ladies' singles final will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Which platforms will live stream Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 ladies' singles final?

The live streaming of Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon 2022 ladies' final will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

On Sunday, defending champion Novak Djokovic will take on Nick Kyrgios in the gentlemen's singles final. Djokovic is chasing a fourth straight Wimbledon title, and seventh overall. Kyrgios is making his maiden Grand Slam final appearance.