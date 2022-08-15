Live Streaming Of Netherlands Vs Pakistan, ODI Series: When And Where To Watch NED Vs PAK Live – Full Schedule

Pakistan will be facing Netherlands in the first of three ODIs on Tuesday in what is the first bilateral series between the two teams. The ODI series was initially scheduled for 2020 but had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Netherlands vs Pakistan series is a part of the ICC World Cup Super League and will live streamed in India. All the three ODIs will be played at the Hazelaarweg Stadium in Rotterdam. The Dutch are coming into this tourney on the back of a ODI series whitewash against England.

On the other hand, Pakistan have a full strength squad high on confidence after their ODI series win against West Indies at home. This series also serves as a preparation for Pakistan to get match fit before Asia Cup 2022 that starts on August 27 in UAE.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan that contains a bevy of fast-bowling options, including star quick Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Afridi is coming from a knee injury that kept him out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and will be used sparingly against the Dutch.

For Netherlands, the hosts have recalled experienced wicketkeeper-batter Wesley Barresi at the age of 38. Barresi hasn't played international cricket for his country since June 2019, but earned a call-up with because a bunch of first choice players are away in England playing in The Hundred.

Young all-rounder Arnav Jain earned his first senior Netherlands squad call-up, with Scott Edwards taking charge.

Netherlands Vs Pakistan Head-To-Head

Pakistan have played Netherlands only thrice so far and won all of them. The first time Pakistan played Netherlands was in 1996, then 2002 and the last came in 2003.

When And Where To Watch Netherlands Vs Pakistan ODI Series In India?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan ODI series will not be broadcasted in India but viewers can get live streaming of the cricket matches on FanCode app. All three matches will start at 2:30 PM IST/2 PM PAK Time. The NED vs PAK ODI games will also be shown live and free on ICC.tv in Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Squads:

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Arnav Jain, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Max O'Dowd, Vikram Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Netherlands v Pakistan ODI Series Schedule:

First ODI: 16 August - Rotterdam, 11:00 AM local

Second ODI: 18 August - Rotterdam, 11:00 AM local

Third ODI: 21 August - Rotterdam, 11:00 AM local