Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22 Semifinals And Final: Where To Watch ISL Football Matches – Full Schedule

After 110 matches from 11 teams in the double round-robin stage, the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 boils down to the season's final five games. ISL 2021-22 League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC have qualified for the semifinals. The ISL 2021-22 will see a new champion on March 20 at the Fatorda Stadium. While Kerala Blasters finished runners-up twice, Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC have qualified for the playoffs for the first time in history. (More Football News)

Star Sports have the broadcast rights for Indian Super League in India. The Iive streaming of ISL 2021-22 semifinal and final matches will be available on Star Sports channels in several vernacular languages apart from Hindi and English. The matches can also be seen live on android and apple devices.

Technically, ATK Mohun Bagan are first-time ISL playoffs entrants although the franchise has won the title thrice but as different entities. As for the ISL 2021-22 semifinals, the four teams will be involved in two-legged ties for a spot in the final.

Table-toppers Jamshedpur FC will play Kerala Blasters in the first semifinal, while second-placed Hyderabad FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan in the second. The semifinals are scheduled for March 11, 12, 15 and 16. All the semifinals and the final will have a 7.30 PM IST start.

In what looked like the most keenly-contested ISL season, Jamshedpur FC, with 43 points from 20 games finished on top of the table for the first time in history. Jamshedpur, who defeated ATK Mohun Bagan to win the League Shield, are also on a seven-match winning streak.

Coached by Owen Coyle, Jamshedpur FC too qualified for the AFC Champions League group stage directly for the next season.

It has been a season to remember for Hyderabad FC too. The Nizams, who endured a forgetful previous two seasons, finally came good to grab the second spot after the league stage.

ATK Mohun Bagan finished third while Kerala Blasters confirmed their top-four place after Hyderabad FC eliminated Mumbai City FC in the 108th match.

Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final. This season, the ‘away goal’ rule will not apply in the semifinals.

When are ISL 2021-22 semifinal and final matches?

The ISL 2021-22 semifinal and final matches are on March 11, 12, 15 and 16.

At what time do the ISL 2021-22 semifinal and final matches start?

The ISL 2021-22 semifinal and final matches start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where are ISL 2021-22 semifinal and final matches being played?

The ISL 2021-22 semifinal matches will be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium, PNJ Stadium and Athletic Stadium in Goa. PNJ Stadium will host the final.

Which channel will live telecast ISL 2021-22 semifinal and final matches?

The live telecast of the ISL 2021-22 semifinals and final will be available on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 TV channels from 7:30 PM IST. Viewers can also get ISL 2021-22 semifinals and final live telecast in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi TV channels.

In other vernacular languages, the ISL 2021-22 semifinals and finals will also be on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and the Star Sports 1 Bangla regional TV channels.

How to watch live streaming of ISL 2021-22 semifinal and final matches?

The live streaming of ISL 2021-22 semifinal and final matches will be available on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

ISL 2021-22 Semifinals And Final Dates

March 11 - Semifinal 1, 1st leg - Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

March 12 – Semifinal 2, 1st leg: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

March 15 – Semifinal 1, 2nd leg: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC

March 16 – Semifinal 2, 2nd leg: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC

March 20 – ISL 2021-22 Final

*All the matches will start from 7:30 PM IST