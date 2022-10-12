Live Streaming Of India Women Vs Thailand Women: How To Watch Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal Live

After bundling out Thailand for paltry 37 runs during the round-robin stage, India will once again aim to repeat the same for a place in the final at the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday in Sylhet, Bangladesh. The India women vs Thailand women match can be seen live in India from 8:30 AM IST. (More Cricket News)

India finished their league stage on the top of the table with 10 points from six games. Thailand, on the other hand had rain to thank, after hosts Bangladesh’s final league encounter against United Arab Emirates was washed out, allowing them to ease into final four.

After resting herself for the last couple of games, regular skipper Harmanppreet Kaur is expected to be back in the playing XI as Thailand can brace up for a strong Indian side. The gulf between the two sides was huge in the last game.

No Thailand batter barring Nannapat Koncharoenkai could manage double digits as the Indian spinners of Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad ran amok against the opposition. In reply, India took just six overs to over haul the target.

For India, the tournament came as a perfect opportunity to test their bench strength and give their less-experienced players ‘enough game time’ ahead of the next year's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

As a result, India's star skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played only three of their six league matches, and even dropped down to No. 7 against Pakistan in the only game they lost. The team tried out the likes of T20 power-hitter Kiran Prabhu Navgire and Dayalan Hemalatha in search of a "finisher".

While rookie Navgire, who smashed the fastest fifty in the Women’s T20 Challenge earlier in May, has managed just 10 runs from three innings, the more experienced Hemalatha has also failed to impress -- 45 runs, four innings.

It remains to be seen if the team continues to experiment or play full strength to be ready for the title clash.

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues is leading batting charts with 188 runs from six games that includes two 70-plus scores and a 35 not out. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh too have performed in bits and pieces for India.

We reach the final leg of the tournament as India 🇮🇳 take on Thailand 🇹🇭 in the first semi-final and Pakistan 🇵🇰 take on Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 in the second!



Tune in on 13th October and find out who reaches the finals of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 🏆!#AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/xSa0vj7lcl — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 12, 2022

In the other semifinal, Pakistan will face Sri Lanka later, on the same day. Pakistan qualified as the second-best team with 10 points while Sri Lanka finished group stage as third.

Head-To-Head

India have played Thailand twice in T20Is and have won on both occasions.

When And Where To Watch India Vs Thailand, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Semifinal Match Live?

The India women vs Thailand women, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Live streaming of India vs Thailand will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and KP Navgire.

Thailand: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Sornnarin Tippoch, Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham, Banthida Leephatthana, Suleeporn Laomi, Suwanan Khiaoto, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Sunida Chaturongrattana