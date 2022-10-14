Live Streaming Of India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women: How To Watch Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final Live

A ruthless Indian team would look to reassert its supremacy and aim to win an unprecedented seventh Asia Cup title when it clashes with Sri Lanka in the final here on Saturday. The tournament brought to fore India's depth as the younger crop of players has shouldered the burden of taking the team to the final without any tangible contribution from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana. Such has been the impact of the Indian team, that skipper Harmanpreet played only four games (81 runs) and in total faced a only 72 balls in those matches. (With Inputs from PTI)



Here are the streaming details for the India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final match.

When And Where To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Live?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

What Are The Squads For India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final Match?

The India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final match squads are given below -

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Kiran Navgire and Pooja Vastrakar.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandha Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Madhushika Methtananda, Hasini Perera, Odhadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani and Rashmi Silva.

What Time Does The India Vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final Match Start?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final match will start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time.