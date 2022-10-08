Live Streaming Of India Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA Cricket Match Live

After falling short by nine runs in a rain-hit first ODI, India will aim to level the series in the second game against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday. India fell short by just two hits in Lucknow, according to Sanju Samson, who top-scored with 86 not out in a game which was reduced to 40-overs a side due to rain. (More Cricket News)

The India vs South Africa, second ODI will be telecast live from 1:30 PM IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex. The India vs South Africa, second ODI scorecard can be found HERE and ball-by-ball commentary HERE.

Besides Samson, Shreyas Iyer (50) and Shardul Thakur (33) also played good hands but couldn't take India over the finishing line chasing 250. Needing 30 runs off the last over, Samson hit Tabraiz Shamsi for 20 runs but it was not enough.

He did not play a single ball in the 19th over, potentially proving to be the difference in the game. Among the bowlers, Shardul Thakur bowled well while Mohammad Siraj was brilliant as he swung the ball both ways to trouble the Proteas batters initially but without any luck.

Death over bowling continued to haunt India as David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen brought up their century partnership in just 84 balls. To add to that, India dropped as many as four catches, displaying poor standard of outfield fielding.

On the other hand, South Africa would be high on confidence after their Miller and Klaasen hit stroke-full half-centuries in the first game. Down at 110 for four, Miller and Klaasen added 139 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket to take the visitors to close to 250-run mark.

Head-To-Head

India have played 88 ODIs so far against South Africa, winning 35. The Proteas have won 50 games while three encounters ended in no result.

When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, Second ODI Live?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the India vs South Africa second ODI. Live streaming of India vs South Africa, second ODI will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.