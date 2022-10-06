Friday, Oct 07, 2022
IND Vs SA, 1st ODI: Sanju Samson's 86 Isn't Enough As South Africa Win By 9 Runs

The win gives South Africa's qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 a much-need boost.

Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson did try to revive things but SA's bowlers had other plans.
Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson did try to revive things but SA's bowlers had other plans. BCCI Twitter

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 11:26 pm

South Africa earned crucial Super League points as it beat India by nine runs in a rain-hit first ODI on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Heinrich Klaasen (74 not out) and David Miller (75 not out) scored attacking half-centuries to propel South Africa to 249-4. In reply, India struggled to get going and managed 240-8 despite Sanju Samson’s half-century as South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The match was reduced to 40 overs a side after morning rains delayed the start by nearly three hours.

Put in to bat, Janneman Malan (22) and Quinton de Kock (48) put on 49 runs for the first wicket but South Africa was reduced to 110-4 in 22.2 overs thereafter. Shardul Thakur picked 2-35, while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1-39) applied the brakes.

Klaasen and Miller then put on 139 runs in 17.4 overs to set up a challenging chase for India. The duo hit 11 fours and five sixes, scoring 85 runs off the last 60 deliveries.

In reply, India got off to a poor start and was reduced to 51-4 after openers Shikhar Dhawan (4) and Shubman Gill (3) fell cheaply.

Ruturaj Gaikwad could manage only 19 runs on his ODI debut while Ishan Kishan (20) also failed to get going.

It brought Samson and Shreyas Iyer together and the duo played a rescuing hand with a 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Iyer was out for 50 off 37 balls, including eight fours but Samson then took over and put on 93 runs off 65 balls with Shardul Thakur (33).

India lost a flurry of late wickets but Samson struck nine fours and three sixes to take his side within touching distance of victory.

Lungi Ngidi took 3-52, while Kagiso Rabada returned 2-36.

The second ODI will be played in Ranchi on Sunday.

Sports Sanju Samson Indian Cricket Team South Africa National Cricket Team ODI Cricket Cricket Shikhar Dhawan Temba Bavuma Tabraiz Shamsi David Miller
