Live Streaming Of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch India Vs Bangladesh Super 12 Clash Live

India will hope to bounce back against Bangladesh and get back to winning ways after their loss to South Africa in the previous game.

India's KL Rahul will hope to get some runs against Bangladesh after poor performances in the first 3 games.
India's KL Rahul will hope to get some runs against Bangladesh after poor performances in the first 3 games. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 2:30 pm

After the first loss of the ICC T20 World Cup, India will now play Bangladesh on Wednesday in Adelaide. The winner of this clash will keep their semifinal qualification fate in their own hands, meanwhile, the loser will not be ruled out of a semifinal berth but will need external help to have a shot at it. India and Bangladesh have won two games each and lost one game, tied at 4 points, separated by the net run rate (India sit second with a positive NRR).

India will be hoping to bounce back after the setback against South Africa where the batting lineup failed miserably. If it wasn’t for Suryakumar Yadav’s valiant 68 of 40 balls (4*6, 6*3), India would have struggled to get past the 100 run mark batting first. (More Cricket News)

The Indian cricket team have to reorganize their batting before the final two Super 12 games. With Dinesh Karthik now a huge doubt for the Bangladesh game, it is almost certain that Rishabh Pant will come into the lineup for the 37 year old.

Virat Kohli has been in stupendous form but couldn’t deliver against the Proteas. He and Yadav are India’s best bet to deliver. In bowling, it has been a collective approach from the bowlers with Arshdeep Singh taking seven wickets in three games. The rest of the bowling unit has contributed almost equally when it comes to picking up wickets.

There have been shouts that KL Rahul should be dropped but coach Rahul Dravid has backed him in the pre-game press conference. The confidence from the management should give a psychological boost and take off the pressure of getting axed off his shoulders.

Bangladesh have won two games by narrow margins, beating the Netherlands by 9 runs and Zimbabwe by 3 runs. They were humbled by South Africa, losing by a margin of over 100 runs. The Bangladeshis are capable of staging an upset on the World Cup stage, they have done it in the past and cannot be taken lightly as minnows who are just happy to be in the tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan’s side hasn’t performed exceptionally well but has done the required job to nick two wins in three games but now they await two stern tests in the form of India and Pakistan. Najmul Houssain is Bangladesh’s highest run getter so far with 135 runs in three games. Taskin Ahmed has picked up 8 wickets in three games with the best figure of 4/25 coming against the Dutch.

Indians across the globe will hope that India win the game and put one foot in the semifinals but Bangladeshis have the capacity to make it a challenging task.  

When And Where To Watch India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live?

In India, Star Sports has broadcast rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The match begins at 1:30 PM IST. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the India Vs Bangladesh match. Live streaming of the India Vs Bangladesh match on Disney+Hotstar.  

Squads: 

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. 

Bangladesh: Shakib Al  Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.
 

