Live Streaming of ICC T20 World Cup 2022: How To Watch Australia Vs Ireland Super 12 Clash Live

Australia will take on Ireland in a do or die clash on Monday at The Gabba, Brisbane. Both the teams are on three points with one win, one loss and one match washed out due to rain. The winner of tomorrow’s match will still have a chance to make it to the semifinals but the loser of this tie will most probably crash out of the tournament. (More Cricket News)

The defending champions sit fourth in Group 1 and come into the game on the back off an impressive win against Sri Lanka. Australia’s previous game, their encounter against England was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. Aaron Finch led Australia have an easier run in the remaining games, taking on Ireland and Afghanistan. However, given the major upsets that have taken place in the tournament, the Aussies cannot let loose and take the game lightly.

The Irishmen have already caused a major upset against England and should not be taken lightly. Melbourne’s unpredictable weather washed out their game against Afghanistan but the one point awarded keeps them in contention for a semifinal spot.



The washed out game for both sides could play spoil sport and another loss tomorrow will be a huge dent on the chances of qualification. These two sides have met just once in a T20I game. Back in 2012, Australia faced Ireland in Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2012 where the Aussies beat Ireland by 7 wickets.

Ireland’s Paul Stirling has been their highest run getter, scoring 122 runs in five matches in the World Cup. On the other hand, the hosts will be desperately hoping for the batting order to spit fire on the Gabba pitch as their top order has failed to deliver in the first two games. If David Warner or Finch get going and exploit the power play, there will be no stopping them as both of the power hitters have a knack of playing long innings if they are settled well on the pitch.

Ireland’s bowling has faced the brunt of criticism as they have only picked up six wickets in two games and were miserable against Sri Lanka. While the bowling unit did make a comeback against England which eventually saw them win a sensational game, there’s common consensus that the Irish can have a better bowling strategy.

When And Where To Watch Australia Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match Live?

In India, Star Sports has broadcast rights for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The match begins at 1:30 PM IST. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada will live telecast the India vs South Africa match. Live streaming of Australia vs Ireland match on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Conor Olphert, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Graham Hume.