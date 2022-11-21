Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch England Vs Iran, Senegal Vs Netherlands, USA Vs Wales Live

All eyes will be on Harry Kane as England face Iran. AP

The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on Sunday as hosts Qatar faced Ecuador and fell to a 2-0 defeat. There are three games at the offing today for the most ardent football fans. England will begin their World Cup campaign against Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. (More Football News | FIFA World Cup Schedule)

The second game of the evening is a heavyweight clash between Group A teams Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The final game of the night will see USA take on Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

England lost the final of UEFA EURO 2020 and will be hoping to replicate a similar trajectory at the FIFA World Cup. Harry Kane led England are the favourites to progress to the knockout stages in Group B but their first test comes against Carlos Queiroz’s Iran.

After the first two teams locked horns yesterday in Group A, Netherlands and Senegal will see each other in what promises to be a feisty clash.

The Lions of Teranga will be without their star man Sadio Mane which instantly reduces their threat on the pitch. After missing out on the 2019 FIFA World Cup, the Netherlands make a return to the major tournament with an hope of going deep in the tournament.

USA return to the FIFA World Cup after missing out in 2018 and their opening fixture is against a determined Wales who return to the World Cup after an absence of 64 years, with last and only appearance coming in 1958.

When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 clash England Vs Iran

Viacom18 Media, owned by Reliance Industries have won the telecasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Viewers from India can catch the live action on Sports18 channel on their TVs. The game can also be streamed on the JioCinema app. England Vs Iran will kick off at 6:30 PM IST.

Predicted Lineups:

England: Jordan Pickford (GK), Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Ben White, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling

Iran: Alireza Beiranvand (GK), Sadegh Moharrami, Hossein Kanaani, Majid Hosseini, Ehsan Haji Safi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Saman Ghoddos, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi.

When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 clash Senegal Vs Netherlands

Viacom18 Media, owned by Reliance Industries have won the telecasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Viewers from India can catch the live action on Sports18 channel on their TVs. The game can also be streamed on the JioCinema app. England Vs Iran will kick off at 9:30 PM IST.

Predicted Lineups:

Senegal: Edouard Mendy (GK), Youssouf Sabaly, Pape Abou Cisse, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fode Ballo-Toure, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia, Bamba Dieng

Netherlands: Andries Noppert (GK), Justin Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Tuen Koopmeiner, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind, Steven Bergwijn, Cody Gakpo, Vincent Janssen.

When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2022 clash USA Vs Wales

Viacom18 Media, owned by Reliance Industries have won the telecasting rights for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in India. Viewers from India can catch the live action on Sports18 channel on their TVs. The game can also be streamed on the JioCinema app. England Vs Iran will kick off at 12:30 AM IST (22nd November, 2022).

Predicted Lineups:

USA: Matt Turner (GK), Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Antonee Robinson, Brendon Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic.

Wales: Matt Hennessey (GK), Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Joe Allan, Aaron Ramsey, Neco Williams, Daniel James, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore.

