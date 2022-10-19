Live Streaming Of English Premier League 2022-23: How To Watch Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Game Live

With the Premier League’s top two — Arsenal and Manchester City — not playing this week, third-place Tottenham Hotspur will look to take advantage when the team heads to Manchester United for the standout match of the midweek round. Conte's men would climb above City into second place, a point behind north London rival Arsenal, with a win.



As for Manchester United, they will look to rub off the dust from the weekend's fixture against Newcastle United and stake a top-4 claim with a win at Old Trafford. The worrying factor for Spurs is that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in each of his seven most recent appearances against Tottenham. Furthermore, Ronaldo is two goals shy of 500 league goals in his career. (More Football News)

Head-to-head Record:

The Red Devils are looking to win four consecutive English Premier League games against the North Londoners, a feat they last achieved in 2010.

As for as Spurs, they have lost 38 Premier League matches versus United, more than against any other opponent.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte has lost all three of his away fixtures against Manchester United.

Here are the streaming details for Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Game:

When And Where To Watch Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League Football Game Live?

You can catch all the action of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur English Premier League Football Game live on the Star Sports Network. Furthermore, you can also stream the match on Disney+ Hotstar.

What time will the Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Game Start?

The Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Football Game will start at 12:45 AM Indian Standard Time.