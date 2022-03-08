Live Streaming Of England Vs West Indies: Where To Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match

Defending champions England will look to bring their campaign back on track when they face West Indies in a cracking ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 encounter in Dunedin on Wednesday. The England women vs West Indies women can be seen live from 3:30 AM IST. (More Cricket News)

England fell 12 runs short in their chase of 310 against their Ashes rivals Australia despite a fighting unbeaten century from Natalie Sciver and a strokeful 74 from Tammy Beaumont at the Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Stafanie Taylor’s West Indies upset hosts New Zealand with a last-over thriller in the tournament opener, but the White Ferns bounced back when Suzie Bates scored 79 not out in a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh at the University Oval yesterday.

Against England, the Caribbeans will be looking up to opener Hayley Matthews, whose maiden World Cup ton gave West Indies the start they wanted. Kycia Knight and opener Deandra Dottin will also like to contribute with the bat after failing miserably against New Zealand.

As far as the bowling is concerned, none of the bowlers baring Anisa Mohammed went above 5.50 runs per over. For England, captain Heather Knight will be looking to continue the momentum in batting but their bowlers have a lot of work to do.

The trio of Kate Cross, Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone conceded more than 10 runs an over and that is what created the difference in the loss against Australia. However, the encounter will be no short of a cracker since several players from both teams would be knowing each other’s games having players together in the women’s Hundred.

Beaumont, Knight and Dottin have shared the same dressing room at London Spirit while West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor (Southern Brave) and Matthews (Welsh Fire) would also like to cash on their experiences from the United Kingdom.

Head-To-Head

England enjoy a massive 15-5 edge over West Indies in ODIs. Two games ended in No Result. In the history of World Cups, England have won all the four times they have played against West Indies.

When is England Vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The England Vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 9, 2022 (Wednesday).

At what time England Vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The England Vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is England Vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

England Vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which channel in India will live telecast England Vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

England Vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of England Vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of England Vs West Indies ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be done via Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Cherry Ann Fraser

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean