Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs SA Cricket Live

After being trashed by South Africa in two and a half days in the first Test at Lord’s, England will be aiming for a winning return in the second game which starts on Thursday. The second Test match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford can been seen live in India from 3:30 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

England came into the series having won all the four Test matches under new captain Ben Stokes and new coach Brendon McCullum. However, the hosts were no match to their previous matches as they were cheaply bowled out for 165 in the first innings with Kagiso Rabada starring with the ball for South Africa with five wickets.

In reply, South Africa rode on knocks from Sarel Erwee, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj to post 326, taking a first innings lead of 161. But to everyone’s surprise, England were all out for 149 in the second innings, thus losing the game by an innings and 12 runs.

On Thursday, England stand a great chance in their quest to avenge the first Test loss and stay in the series. The third Test is scheduled for a September 8 start at the Kennington Oval. Meanwhile, England fast bowler Ollie Robinson will make his first Test appearance since January after being called for the second match.

Robinson will replace Matt Potts in England’s only change for the Old Trafford Test against South Africa. Robinson was England's leading wicket-taker with 28 in his first summer of Test cricket last year but has since struggled with injuries and other issues.

He got through a four-day tour match against South Africa for England Lions — essentially the national team's reserve side — and now replaces Potts, who failed to make an impression at Lord's especially against the Proteas' left-handers.

With no other opener in the squad, Zak Crawley was retained in the team but he will go into the match with the pressure firmly on him, with his average this summer having dropped to 16.40 across 10 test innings. South Africa are yet to name their team for the second Test.

England vs South Africa Head-To-Head

England have met South Africa 154 times, winning 64 matches out of them. England lost 35 games while 55 ended in draws.

When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa Second Test Match in India?

Sony Sports channels will live telecast the England vs South Africa Test series. The England vs South Africa first Test will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

Squad

England: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robbinson

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo