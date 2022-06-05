Live Streaming Of Croatia Vs France: Watch UEFA Nations League 2022-23, Group A1 Match Live

With aim to bounce back from their respective home defeats, Croatia and France will face each other in the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Tuesday (IST). While Croatia suffered a 3-0 loss to Austria in their campaign opener, Les Bleus lost 2-1 to Denmark. (More Football News)

Croatia's loss against Austria saw them racing to three home defeats in a row in the Nations League. Goals from Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer helped Austria ease past Croatia. Notably, this also saw Zlatko Dalic’s men suffering their first home defeat across competitions since November 2020.

On the other hand, France’s seven-game winning streak across tournaments was broken by Andreas Cornelius’ brace for Denmark that too after Karim Benzema provided the side the lead. Notably, Didier Deschamps missed the game as he had left the camp following the death of his father.

France are the defending champions. They had beaten Spain 2-1 in the final to clinch the UEFA Nations League title. Meanwhile, Croatia were also in the same group last season and had ended at the number three spot, thus missed to advance to the semi-finals.

Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League match details

Match: Croatia vs France, Group A1

Date: June 7 (Tuesday), 2022

Time: 12:15 AM IST/20:45 PM local (Monday)

Venue: Stadion Poljud, Croatia

How to watch Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League match

Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV and JioTV.

Check global TV listings HERE.

Check complete schedule HERE.

Head-to-head

Both the sides have played eight matches against each other so far and France have remained unbeaten in all those games. They have won six while the remaining two matches ended in draws. In their most recent meeting that took place in 2020, France had defeated Croatia 2-1.

Team news

Croatia’s Ivan Perisic, Josko Gvardiol and Sime Vrsaljko might miss the game due to fitness issues. Meanwhile, for France, Raphael Varane and Kylian Mbappe are doubtful.

Likely starting XIs

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Duje Caleta-Car, Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranovic, Borna Barisic; Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Mislav Orsic; Andrej Kramaric