Live Streaming Of Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2021-22 Match

Check out match and telecast details of Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match.

Live Streaming Of Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League 2021-22 Match
Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart in sublime form eyes a semi-final spot. ISL

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 5:24 pm

Chasing their maiden semi-final spot in the Indian Super League, Jamshedpur FC will be battling it out against Chennaiyin FC on Sunday night at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa. (More Football News)

The Red Miners, who are coming into the game riding on consecutive wins, have 28 points to their credit, occupying the third spot in the points table. If they manage to win the game on Sunday night, they will advance to the second position.

The story is a bit unimpressive for Chennaiyin FC who are winless for the past five games. Their semi-final hope is already over but they would look to create some upset among other teams and end the season on a bright note.

"The boys showed character in the last game. It is always difficult after conceding five goals and then to comeback after going down by two goals. They have to carry the momentum forward. it will be a tough match and in three days. But the boys will give a real fight," said Chennaiyin FC interim boss Sabir Pasha ahead of the game.

"Jamshedpur are a very good side, both in attack and defence. We need to improve our game against them. They have some dangerous players who can hurt us," he added when asked about the opponents.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 10 games against each with Chennaiyin FC winning 4 of them. Jamshedpur FC won two while the rest three games ended in a draw. The most recent game between the sides that took place on January 2 this year saw Chennaiyin FC winning the game by a 1-0 margin.

When is Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match?

The Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match is on February 20, 2022 (Sunday).

At what time Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match starts?

The Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match being played?

Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match will be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

Which channel will live telecast Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match?

Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch live streaming of Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match?

The live streaming of Chennaiyin FC Vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2021-22 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.

