Live Streaming Of Bundesliga 2022-23: Watch German Football League Live

The German Bundesliga's new season (2022-23) starts with defending champions and perennial favourites Bayern Munich visiting UEFA Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Bavarians have reinforced their squad strongly to compensate for Robert Lewandowski's summer departure to Barcelona, and the pressure is on coach Julian Nagelsmann to deliver more than “just” the Bundesliga in his second season in charge.

Bayern Munich have won the last 10 league titles in Germany, a record. New arrivals Sadio Mane, Matthijs de Ligt, Mathys Tel and an established cadre of stars ensure Bayern are the favorites for yet another league crown.

For Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt, who finished 11th last season, a good opening day result will give that extra impetus in their bid for domestic revival.

Meanwhile, Mario Gotze could face his former side on Saturday. Frankfurt signed the German World Cup winner in the offseason giving him a chance to rekindle his career at age 30.

Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen are the promoted teams from 2. Bundesliga.

How to watch German Bundesliga 2022-23 live?

In India, Germany's top-tier football league will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the Bundesliga 2022-23 season will be available on SonyLIV (subscription required).

For global broadcast details, click HERE.

Teams

FC Augsburg, Hertha BSC, Union Berlin, VfL Bochum, Werder Bremen, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, SC Freiburg, 1899 Hoffenheim, FC Koln, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz 05, Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Schalke 04, VfB Stuttgart and VfL Wolfsburg.

The top four qualify for the UEFA Champions League, group stage. Fifth-placed team qualify for UEFA Europa League, group stage. Sixth-placed team qualify UEFA Europa Conference League, play-off round.