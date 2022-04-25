Live Streaming Of Badminton Asia Championships 2022: All Eyes On PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Saina Nehwal

The Badminton Asia Championships 2022 -- the biggest in the continent -- is set to kick off on April 26 in Manila, Philippines after a two-month hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic. (More Badminton News)

India’s hopes will lie on double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and young sensation Lakshya Sen while the six-day event will also see the heavyweights like Momota Kento and reigning world women's champion Akane Yamaguchi fight for the top honour.

Japanese Momota, whose form has in been question recently, is aiming for his third consecutive men's singles title and will get stiff competition from the likes of Sen and world champion Loh Kean Yew of Indonesia.

The women's singles will be an interesting competition with Sindhu, Yamaguchi, An Seoung and Nozomi Okuhara fighting it out. With Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei missing, China will rely heavily on He Bingjao.

Focus will also be on London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal as she looks to claim her fourth medal at the Badminton Asia Championships.

In the men's doubles, India will reply on Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty that also has veteran Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan and reigning world champions Hoki Takuro and Kobayashi Yugo from Japan among the contenders.

The pair of Satwiksairaj-Chirag will be high on confidence after their India Open 2022 win. Meanehile, India's women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will miss the tournament as the latter sustained an injury. HS Prannoy too has withdrawn from the men's singles event due to an injury.

Update 🚨



Had to withdraw from Asian Badminton Championships this week because of a small injury which happened in Swiss Open ! I think the best decision was to focus on training and focus on next set of events!



Can’t wait to join the rest of the squad for Thomas cup Finals 💪 pic.twitter.com/OFMRcczrHl — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) April 25, 2022

Additionally, India's women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who emerged as winner at the selection trials to make it to the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Uber Cup, will also miss the tournament after the latter suffered an injury.

India Squad:

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Aakarshi Kashyap, Malvika Bansod

Men’s doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila, Attri Manu-B Sumeeth Reddy

Women’s doubles: Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker

Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan

How to watch Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in India?

Badminton Asia Championships 2022 will be live telecast on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India. However, the channel will carry the live action from quarterfinal onwards.

How to get live streaming of Badminton Asia Championships 2022 In India?

Live streaming of Badminton Asia Championships 2022 in India will be available on the official Badminton Asia YouTube channel from April 26 to 29 and on the SonyLIV platform from April 29 to May 1.

Schedule Of Badminton Asia Championships 2022

Tuesday, April 26: Qualification & Preliminaries - 6.30 AM IST onwards

Wednesday, April 27: Preliminaries - 6.30 AM IST onwards

Thursday, April 28: Round of 16 - 6.30 AM IST onwards

Friday, April 29: Quarter-finals - 2.30 PM IST onwards

Saturday, April 30: Semi-finals - 10:30 AM IST onwards

Sunday, May 1: Finals - 10:30 AM IST onwards