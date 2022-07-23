Live Streaming Of Annu Rani's Final At World Athletics Championships 2022: Watch Women's Javelin Throw Final Live

India's Annu Rani will chase history on Saturday when she takes the field to compete in the women's javelin throw final of the World Athletics Champions 2022. The final will be telecast live on TV. Athletics fans can also stream it live on hand-held devices. (More Sports News)

Annu Rani qualified for her second consecutive finals at the World Championships with a throw of 59.60 metres in Eugene. She finished fifth in the Group B qualification round and made it to the finals as eighth best across the two groups.

When is the women's javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championships 2022?

The final of the women's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022 will take place on July 23 (Saturday).

What time is the final of the women's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

The final of the women's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022 will start at 6:30 AM (IST).

Where to watch the final of the women's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022?

The final of the women's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022 can be watched on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

How many Indians have qualified for the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

Only one. Annu Rani is the lone Indian competitor in the women's javelin throw event, and she made it to the final.

Where is World Athletics Championships 2022 being held?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is being held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

What is Annu Rani's personal best throw?

Annu Rani's personal best is a throw of 63.82 meters. which is also her best of the season.

Check the start list for the women's javelin throw final in the World Athletics Championships 2022:

Start list of women's javelin throw final. Screengrab: World Athletics

Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav will be in the men's javelin throw final on Sunday.

Legendary long-jumper Anju Bobby George remains the only Indian to win a World Athletics Championship medal -- a bronze in 2003.