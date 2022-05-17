Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan, Gokulam Kerala FC To Represent India - Watch Live

The 2022 AFC Cup kicks off on May 18 with a Group D match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata. Four hours after the start of the game, Maldives’ Maziya Sports and Recreation and Bangladesh Premier League champions, Bashundhara Kings face each other at the same venue in the second match of the group. (More Football News)

Asia's second-tier competition features 38 teams, divided into ten groups. The final match takes place on October 22 with a USD 1.5 million prize for the winning team. Meanwhile, the runners-up will get a prize money of USD 750,000.

The tournament also serves as a qualifier for AFC Champions League. The winners of this edition will qualify for the 2023–24 AFC Champions League.

The two Indian teams - ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala FC - are entering the tournament in good form. While Gokulam Kerala defeated Mohammedan Sporting 2-1 on May 14 to become the first team in I-League era to defend its title, ATKMB Bagan won both their AFC Cup preliminary qualifiers. They humbled Sri Lanka's Blue Star 5-0 and Bangladesh's Abahani Dhaka 3-1 to enter the group stage of AFC Cup 2022.

Where To Watch AFC Cup 2022 Live In India?

All matches of AFC Cup 2022, including those of ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala FC, will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India.

Where To Get Live Streaming Of AFC Cup 2022 In India?

Live streaming of the AFC Cup 2022 matches, including those of ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala FC, will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Schedule Of AFC Cup 2022 For ATK Mohun Bagan And Gokulam Kerala FC

Gokulam Kerala FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - 4:30 PM IST Start, May 18 (Wednesday)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bangladesh Bashundhara Kings - 4:30 PM IST Start, May 21 (Saturday)

Gokulam Kerala vs Maziya Maldives - 8:30 PM IST Start, May 21 (Saturday)

Gokulam Kerala vs Bangladesh Bashundhara Kings - 4:30 PM IST Start, May 24 (Tuesday)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Maziya Maldives - 8:30 PM IST Start, May 24 (Tuesday)