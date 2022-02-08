Live Streaming, Chattogram Challengers Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Match 23 Live

Having lost their last three games, Chattogram Challengers will be looking to bring their campaign back on track when they face Minister Group Dhaka in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

The Naeem Islam-led side are not in the best of forms as they have won only three games out of eight and are lying in the fifth spot. With six points in their kitty, Chattogram Challengers must win their remaining two matches to stay in contention for the knockouts.

Chattogram Challengers will face Minister Group Dhaka on Tuesday in the fourth round before facing Sylhet Sunrisers in the final round game on February 12. On the other hand, Minister Group Dhaka have won three and lost three and are sitting fourth.

Rain played spoilsport in Minister Group Dhaka’s previous game against Comilla Victorians with both teams sharing one point each. Earlier, Minister Dhaka have defeated Comilla Victorians by 50 runs and will look to continue with the same momentum. A win for Chattogram Challengers will seal their place in last four.

For Miniter Dhaka, West Indian recruit Andre Russell has had a quiet BPL 2022 so far while experienced opener Tamim Iqbal has already hit two fifties and a century. Masrafe Mortaza has picked up 10 wickets in seven games so far including a fifer.

Head-To-Head

Chattogram Challengers enjoy a healthy 4-1 head-to-head record against Minster Dhaka. Minister Group Dhaka’s only win came in the first meeting between the two teams while it has been Chattogram Challengers all the way in the last four meetings.

Match And Telecast Details

Match: Match 23 of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka

Date: February 8, 2022

Time: 12:00 PM IST/12:30 PM Local

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

How to watch live stream of Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka cricket match?

Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka BPL T20 cricket match will be telecast live on the FanCode app.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch the Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka match on Gazi TV and T Sport.

Squads:

Chattogram Challengers: Chadwick Walton, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Benny Howell, Naeem Islam(c), Mehidy Hasan, Akbar Ali(w), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Enamul Haque jnr, Rayad Emrit, Sabbir Rahman, Zakir Hasan, Kennar Lewis, Mukidul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Minister Group Dhaka: Mohammad Shahzad, Tamim Iqbal, Imran Uzzaman(w), Mahmudullah(c), Shuvagata Hom, Andre Russell, Mohammad Naim, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Qais Ahmad, Shamsur Rahman, Isuru Udana, Shafiul Islam, Jahurul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Najibullah Zadran, Aminul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hasan Murad