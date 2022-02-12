Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Live Streaming, BPL 2021-22, Comilla Victorians Vs Khulna Tigers: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 30

Khulna Tigers need to win at any cost against Comilla Victorians to seal the final playoff spot of the Bangladesh Premier League 2021-22.

Mushfiqur Rahim will play a crucial role for Khulna Tigers against Comilla Victorians. Twitter

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 4:48 pm

Khulna Tigers will aim for full points and seal the final playoff spot when they take on Comilla Victorians in the final league game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Saturday. The Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians match starts 5 PM IST. (More Cricket News)

With Khulna Tigers at eight points from nine games, a win for them against Comilla Victorians will elevate the Mushfiqur Rahim-led side to fourth, eliminating Minister Group Dhaka, who are at nine points from 10 games.

On the other hand, for Comilla Victorians, this is a dead rubber but a crucial game in terms of preparation ahead of the play-offs. Fortune Barishal top the standings with 15 points and a win Comilla Victorians will tie them with the leaders. In that case, net run rate will come into play for who takes the top spot.

Chattogram Challengers are the third team to have qualified for the playoffs. The top two teams will play Qualifier 1 with the winner directly qualifying for the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will play the Eliminator.

Whoever wins the Eliminator will play the loser of Qualifier 1 for a place in the final.  

Head-To Head

Both teams have played five times in the Bangladesh Premier League with Comilla Victorians enjoying a slight 3-2 edge over Khulna Tigers

Match And Telecast Details

Match: Match 30 of Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers

Date: February 12 (Monday), 2022

Time: 5:00 PM IST/ 5:30 PM Local

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Squads:

Comilla Victorians: Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes(c), Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Abu Hider Rony, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Karim Janat, Oshane Thomas, Shohidul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Sumon Khan, Cameron Delport, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque

Khulna Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Rony Talukdar, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Ruyel Miah, Khaled Ahmed, Nabil Samad, Sharifullah, Jaker Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tanzid Hasan, Kamrul Islam, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suhrawadi Shuvo, Farhad Reza

