World Sports Live: Vidarbha Vs Madhya Pradesh In Action In Ranji Trophy Semi-final; Sri Lanka Face Bangladesh In 2nd T20I

World Sports Blog Live Updates, March 6
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. On an action-packed day for cricket, the day will start with Day 5 action in the Ranji Trophy semi-final clash between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh in Nagpur. Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I match of the three-game bilateral series. In the evening, Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Gujarat Giants in match 13 of the Women's Premier League 2024. In football, the UEFA Champions League will showcase Manchester City vs Copenhagen and Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig matches. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action for today, 6 March 2024, Tuesday, here. (Cricket News | Football News)
Boxing Olympic Qualifier Campaign
Indian boxer Nishant Dev started his Olympic Qualifier campaign in Busto Arsizio with a 3-1 victory over European Lewis Richardson in Men's 71 kg category. Other puglists Deepak (M51 kg), Narender (M+92 kg), Jaismine (W60 kg), Lakshay (M80 kg) & Shiva Thapa (M63.5 kg) lost opening bouts.
Simona Halep Free To Return After Four-Year Doping Ban Reduced
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Tuesday reduced the four-year doping ban imposed on Romania's former world number one Simona Halep to nine months, which have already been served. The 32-year-old was suspended for four years last September by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after two separate doping infractions the previous year.
Fastest Delivery In Women's Cricket
Former South Africa women's pacer and current Mumbai Indians' star Shabnim Ismail has bowled the fastest delivery in women's cricket since speeds have been recorded. She clocked at 132.1km/h (82.08mph) playing for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League on Monday.
Football Recap
The UEFA Champions League second leg had loads of action up it's sleeve as Bayern Munich thrashed Lazio 3-0 to overcome the first-leg deficit. Harry Kane scored two and Thomas Muller added another to send the Bavarians through to the quarter-finals. Paris Saint-Germain too entered the quarters with a 1-2 second leg win. A brace for the departing Kylian Mbappe was enough as the French club won 4-1 on aggregate.