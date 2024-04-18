Sports

Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis

Rafael Nadal has crashed out of the Barcelona Open after losing his round of 32 match against Australia's Alex de Minaur in straight sets, but the tournament still has many interesting matches lined up for today. In cricket, Pakistan will host New Zealand for the inaugural T20I match of the five-game bilateral series. Punjab Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Mullanpur in Chandigarh on Thursday. Pakistan women also will host the West Indies women's cricket team in the first ODI in Karachi, while Ireland women will face Thailand women's cricket team in Abu Dhabi. Get all the live scores and updates on the sports events lined up today, 18 April 2024, right here