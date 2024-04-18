UCL: Bayern Munich Trump Arsenal To Storm Into Semis
Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League hopes were snuffed out as Joshua Kimmich’s bullet header was enough to take Bayern Munich into the semi-finals. After an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium last week, this tie was finely poised but it was the hosts who progressed as Kimmich headed home in the second half to seal a 1-0 win for Bayern.
Thomas Tuchel became just the second man to lead three different clubs into the last four of the Champions League and his side are now closing in on a Wembley final on June 1.
Advertisement
UCL: Real Madrid Pip Manchester City In Penalties
Manchester City’s dreams of retaining the UEFA Champions League and completing a historic 'double treble' were shattered after a dramatic penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarter-final clash in Manchester. Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic both missed from the spot as City were beaten 4-3 on penalties after their pulsating quarter-final tie ended 4-4 on aggregate.
Rodrygo had given Real an early lead in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium but City otherwise dominated and, after creating a host of chances, finally made it 1-1 on the night through Kevin De Bruyne in the 76th minute.
Advertisement
Sports World Live Blog, 18 April 2024
Welcome to the live coverage of the sports world news and events happening globally today, 18 April 2024. In cricket, Pakistan will host New Zealand for the inaugural T20I match of the five-game bilateral series. Punjab Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in match 33 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Mullanpur in Chandigarh on Thursday. Pakistan Women also will host the West Indies women's cricket team in the first ODI in Karachi whereas Ireland Women will face Thailand women's cricket team in Abu Dhabi. Get all the live scores and updates on the matches and sports events lined up for today, 18 April 2024, here.