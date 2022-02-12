Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Ligue 1 2021-22: Paris Saint-Germain Rely On Kylian Mbappe For Scrappy 1-0 Win Vs Rennes

Frenchman Kylian Mbappe scored in the third minute of injury time for Paris Saint-German on Friday. The win took PSG 16 points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Kylian Mbappe was set up by Lionel Messi in the 93rd minute against Rennes in Ligue 1 on Friday. AP

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 3:05 pm

Kylian Mbappe came through yet again for Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain when he scored in the third minute of injury time to scrape a 1-0 home win against Rennes on Friday. Mbappe was set up by Lionel Messi in the 93rd minute for his 12th league goal. (More Football News)

The victory moved PSG 16 points ahead of second-placed Marseille, which has a game in hand.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino picked a full-strength team against Rennes, the only side to beat him in the league this season, but PSG was as lackluster as it has been several times in this campaign.

PSG’s ultras displayed banners critical of the club directors, in particular sporting director Leonardo. “Leonardo, Time to Get Lost?” one banner read.

Rather than keeping his stars fresh for the Champions League clash against Real Madrid on Tuesday, Pochettino started Mbappe and Messi against Rennes, which beat PSG 2-0 at home and negated PSG until another late escape.

Rennes sat deep to absorb PSG pressure and almost scored in the 14th when Baptiste Santamaria header flew just wide from fellow midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud’s corner.

Mbappe hit the post in the 40th, and one minute into the second half Santamaria fired just over from Bourigeaud’s pass.

Nice needs only a draw at Lyon to move above Marseille and into second place on goal difference for the automatic Champions League spot. In the other game, Montpellier host defending champion Lille, which lost 5-1 at home to PSG last Sunday.

