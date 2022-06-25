Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

LIEC Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah Has The Last Laugh Against Virat Kohli - Watch Unmissable Duel

Before the rescheduled fifth ENG vs IND Test, Indian cricketers are playing a warm-up match against Leicestershire.

LIEC Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah Has The Last Laugh Against Virat Kohli - Watch Unmissable Duel
Virat Kohli was caught by Abidine Sakande off Jasprit Bumrah. Screengrab: Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 10:06 pm

India's four-day practice game against Leicestershire County Cricket Club at Grace Road, Leicester witnessed some fascinating duels among the visiting players. (More Cricket News)

Jasprit Bumrah, who was drafted into the Leicestershire side, was pitted against the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara, etc on Saturday. But the best of the lot was the pacer's duel with the former India captain.

Virat Kohli hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six, a delectable upper-cut, in the 55th over, then a four in the 71st over. But the pacer had the last laugh, getting the big wicket the very next delivery.

Watch it here:

Related stories

LIEC Vs IND, Warm-Up Match: Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami Light Up Leicester On Day 2

LIEC Vs IND, Warm-up Match: Mohammed Shami Cleans Up Cheteshwar Pujara - Watch Rare Sight

LIEC Vs IND, Warm-Up Match: Srikar Bharat Rock Solid As Indian Top Guns Fail In Leicester

Kohli made 67 off 97 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. The first of the maximum came in the 44th over, against Sai Kishore.

Bumrah also got a chance to test Cheteshwar Pujara. The Test specialist batter, who had earlier turned up for the county side, made 22 off 53.

At the end of the 89th over, India were 356/7 for a lead of 358 runs. They declared the first innings at 246/8. Leicestershire scored 244 in their first innings.

The rescheduled Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1 to July 5. India's tour of England last year was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the visiting camp hours before the toss in Manchester. India were leading the series 2-1.

The Edgbaston will be followed by three T20Is and three ODIs.

Also, another Indian team, led by Hardik Pandya will play Ireland in a two-match T20I series, on June 26 and 28.

Tags

Sports Cricket Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Warm-up Match India's Tour Of England Cheteshwar Pujara Cricket Video India National Cricket Team England National Cricket Team Leicestershire County Cricket Club County Cricket
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read