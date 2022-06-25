LIEC Vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah Has The Last Laugh Against Virat Kohli - Watch Unmissable Duel

India's four-day practice game against Leicestershire County Cricket Club at Grace Road, Leicester witnessed some fascinating duels among the visiting players. (More Cricket News)

Jasprit Bumrah, who was drafted into the Leicestershire side, was pitted against the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara, etc on Saturday. But the best of the lot was the pacer's duel with the former India captain.

Virat Kohli hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six, a delectable upper-cut, in the 55th over, then a four in the 71st over. But the pacer had the last laugh, getting the big wicket the very next delivery.

Watch it here:

𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐭𝐬 𝐁𝐮𝐦𝐫𝐚𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫 6️⃣.



What a shot! Kohli is now onto 44.



𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌: https://t.co/SFmJYQNe8u 👈



🇮🇳 235/6, lead by 237



— Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 25, 2022

𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢 (𝟔𝟕), 𝐜 𝐒𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞, 𝐛 𝐁𝐮𝐦𝐫𝐚𝐡.



It's not often you'll see that. Bumrah dismisses Kohli. He's caught at backward point by Sakande.



🇮🇳 276/8, lead by 278.



𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌: https://t.co/CodhZh2YtJ👈



— Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 25, 2022

Kohli made 67 off 97 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes. The first of the maximum came in the 44th over, against Sai Kishore.

A 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 6️⃣ from 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢.



The @BCCI star gets his first boundary in emphatic fashion. He's down the track and smashing a straight six!



𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐌: https://t.co/SFmJYQvCJU 👈



🇮🇳 186/5, lead by 188.



— Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 25, 2022

Bumrah also got a chance to test Cheteshwar Pujara. The Test specialist batter, who had earlier turned up for the county side, made 22 off 53.

At the end of the 89th over, India were 356/7 for a lead of 358 runs. They declared the first innings at 246/8. Leicestershire scored 244 in their first innings.

The rescheduled Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1 to July 5. India's tour of England last year was canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the visiting camp hours before the toss in Manchester. India were leading the series 2-1.

The Edgbaston will be followed by three T20Is and three ODIs.

Also, another Indian team, led by Hardik Pandya will play Ireland in a two-match T20I series, on June 26 and 28.