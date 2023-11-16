Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Legends League Cricket 2023 Live Streaming, Schedule Details: When And Where To Watch LLCT20 Matches

Legends League Cricket 2023 Live Streaming, Schedule Details: When And Where To Watch LLCT20 Matches

A blistering first season paved the way for the Legends League Cricket to return, with November 18, 2023 - a day before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final is to be played - the scheduled date for commencement of season two. Here is all you need to know about Legends League Cricket 2023 - live streaming details, grouping, schedule, timings and venues

Legends League Cricket Season 2 is going to be held in India
Legends League Cricket Season 2 is going to be held in India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2023 8:33 am

After the huge success of the first season of Legends League Cricket in 2022, the franchise is all set to return with the second season of the tournament. The Legends League Cricket will start on November 18 and will conclude on December 9, 2023. The tournament will be played at different venues across Dehradun, Jammu, Ranchi, Surat and Visakhapatnam. (More Cricket News)

The League stage match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 will be played from November 18 to December 4, 2023. Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will be played on 5th and 7th December respectively. Whereas the Eliminator will be on 6th December and the final match will be on December 9, 2023.

Gujrat Giants is the defending champion of Legends League Cricket 2022. The first edition of the tournament consisted of only four teams and a total of 15 matches were played. The second edition of this tournament has six participating teams, and 19 matches will be played. More than 120 players from 16 countries are part of these teams.

Here are the live streaming information details for Legends League Cricket 2023

Where to watch the live telecast of Legends League Cricket 2023?
The Legends League Cricket 2023 matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to livestream the Legends League Cricket 2023 matches?
The Legends League Cricket 2023 matches can also be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website as well as the FanCode app and it's website.

List of the Teams Participating in Legends League Cricket 2023
India Capitals, Manipal Tigers, Gujarat Giants, Urbanizers Hyderabad, Southern Superstars, Bhilwara Kings

Find below the Legends League Cricket 2023: Full Schedule and Match Timings

November 18, 2023: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Ranchi, 7 PM (IST)
November 20, 2023: Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants, Ranchi, 7 PM (IST)
November 21, 2023: Urbanizers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars, Ranchi, 7 PM (IST)
November 22, 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Ranchi, 7 PM (IST)
November 23, 2023: India Capitals vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Ranchi, 3 PM (IST)
November 24, 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Dehradun, 7 PM (IST)
November 25, 2023: India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars, Dehradun, 7 PM (IST)

November 26, 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Dehradun, 7 PM (IST)
November 27, 2023: Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars, Jammu, 7 PM (IST)
November 29, 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars, Jammu, 7 PM (IST)
November 30, 2023: India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Jammu, 7 PM (IST)
December 1, 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Jammu, 3 PM (IST)
December 2, 2023: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Visakhapatnam, 7 PM (IST)
December 3, 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars, Visakhapatnam, 3 PM (IST)

December 4, 2023: Manipal Tigers vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, 7 PM (IST)
December 5, 2023: Qualifier 1, Surat, 7 pm
December 6, 2023: Eliminator, Surat, 7 PM
December 7, 2023: Qualifier 2, Surat, 7 pm
December 9, 2023: Final, Surat, 7 pm

