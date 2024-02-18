Shaheen Afridi, who took over as captain of the Pakistan national team during the New Zealand tour, had a disappointing performance, going wicketless after bowling four overs for 31 runs. Other Lahore Qalandars bowlers also struggled, with Zaman Khan (1/33) and Salman Fayyaz (1/23) being the exceptions. Haris Rauf (0/38 in 3), David Wiese (0/24 in 2), and Jahandad Khan (0/39 in 4) failed to take any wickets. However, Sahibzada Farhan and Rassie Van der Dussen managed to impress fans with their batting and remarkable innings.

Meanwhile, the opening duo of Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel were the standout performers for Quetta Gladiators, scoring a combined total of 157 runs to set the stage for victory in their first match against Peshawar. However, Jason Roy was caught brilliantly by Babar Azam and was dismissed. Besides, Salman Irshad shone brightly by taking 3 wickets for the Gladiators. Although Babar Azam's team put up a good fight, they were unable to chase down the target set by Quetta, finishing the match with a score of 190/6 against Quetta's 206/5.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming:

Where to watch the Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match?

One can stream the Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators match on FanCode, the official broadcast partner for PSL 2024 in India. India. Unfortunately, there is no live telecasting of PSL matches in India.

Live streaming of PSL cricket matches is also available on Snack Video, Begin, Myco, Tapmad and Tamasha.

In addition, HBL PSL 9 (for sponsorship reasons), can be watched on Sky Sports and Sky Go app (United Kingdom), Fox Cricket (Australia), Willow TV (United States of America), Sky Sports NZ (New Zealand), Super Sport TV (Sub-Sahara and Africa), Flow Sports (West Indies), Tampad (Bangladesh and Nepal), Cricbuzz and Starzplay E-vision (Middle East and North Africa, and South East Asia), and Sports Central YouTube and Facebook platforms (rest of the world).

When and where is the Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match happening?

The Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 match will be held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on February 19, Saturday at 7:30 P.m. (Local Time) i.e., 8: 00 pm IST.