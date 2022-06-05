Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

La Liga: Ronaldo Begins To Pay His Promise For Valladolid’s Promotion

Ronaldo said he vowed to make a trip from Valladolid to Santiago de Compostela.

La Liga: Ronaldo Begins To Pay His Promise For Valladolid’s Promotion
Ronaldo and his partner will be accompanied by other people who will help them during the journey. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 10:52 pm

Former Brazil great Ronaldo began a long bicycle trip from Valladolid to Santiago de Compostela on Sunday to keep a promise he made in case of his club’s promotion in the Spanish league. (More Football News)

Ronaldo and his partner were expected to travel several dozen kilometers (miles) a day along the traditional pilgrimage route that leads to a famous shrine in northwestern Spain.

Related stories

Ukraine Plans To Restart Football Leagues In August Amid War

Shakira And Gerard Pique: The Other Woman, And Legal Troubles - All You Need To Know

UEFA Nations League: England Players Booed For Taking A Knee In Hungary

Ronaldo began the trip at Valladolid’s stadium, some 450 kilometers (280 miles) away from Santiago de Compostela.

“It will be beautiful,” he told Spanish media. “I know that I will suffer physically, but it will be an unforgettable experience.”

Ronaldo said he vowed to make the trip after Valladolid was relegated last season.

He and his partner will be accompanied by other people who will help them during the journey.

Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner and a former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker, bought a 51% stake in the club in 2018 when Valladolid was still in the first division.

Tags

Sports Football La Liga Ronaldo Valladolid Real Madrid Barcelona Brazil National Football Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read