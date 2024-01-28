Barcelona's Ronald Araujo leaves the field after a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona Lose Thriller Against Villarreal, Real Madrid Beat Las Palmas To Open 10-Point Gap - In Pics
Barcelona again showed they are not a championship-caliber team when they conceded twice in stoppage time to lose a 5-3 thriller with Villarreal in front of their stunned fans, Associated Press reports. In one of the wildest games of the season, Villarreal were up 2-0 when Barcelona roared back with three goals in a 12-minute span to lead 3-2 in the 72nd minute. But Barcelona's defence again let them down and new Villarreal arrival Goncalo Guedes levelled on a counterattack in the 84th. Striker Alexander Sorloth, who also set up two goals, then found the winner in stoppage time and José Morales added to Barcelona's misery. Elsewhere, Real Madrid rallied to win at Las Palmas 2-1 without top scorer Jude Bellingham and reclaim the league lead. The club opened up a 10-point gap over Barcelona in third.
Barcelona players, left, react after Villarreal's Jose Luis Morales scoring his side's fifth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Villarreal's Alexander Sorloth, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Villarreal's Jorge Cuenca, left, duels for the ball with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, and Villarreal's Francis Coquelin react during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona players celebrate after Villarreal's Eric Bailly scoring an own goal past his goalkeeper during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Pedri celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Villarreal's Alberto Moreno, right, duels for the ball with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, center, kicks the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Villarreal's Gerard Moreno, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain.