Sports

La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona Lose Thriller Against Villarreal, Real Madrid Beat Las Palmas To Open 10-Point Gap - In Pics

Barcelona again showed they are not a championship-caliber team when they conceded twice in stoppage time to lose a 5-3 thriller with Villarreal in front of their stunned fans, Associated Press reports. In one of the wildest games of the season, Villarreal were up 2-0 when Barcelona roared back with three goals in a 12-minute span to lead 3-2 in the 72nd minute. But Barcelona's defence again let them down and new Villarreal arrival Goncalo Guedes levelled on a counterattack in the 84th. Striker Alexander Sorloth, who also set up two goals, then found the winner in stoppage time and José Morales added to Barcelona's misery. Elsewhere, Real Madrid rallied to win at Las Palmas 2-1 without top scorer Jude Bellingham and reclaim the league lead. The club opened up a 10-point gap over Barcelona in third.