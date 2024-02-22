Khelo India University Games: Sakshi Sharma Leads Chandigarh To Glorious Debut In Women's Kabaddi

Sakshi Sharma, a 21-year-old captain from Himachal Pradesh, led Chandigarh University to a glorious gold medal in the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023 Ashtalakshmi. This was the university's first appearance in the competition in four years, and they emerged victorious under the inspiring captaincy of Sakshi. (More Sports News)
In the women's kabaddi final, Sakshi's team faced a tough opponent in Bharati Vidyapeeth. However, with Sakshi's precise instructions and the team's unwavering commitment, they were able to achieve success. Sakshi joined Chandigarh University last year to pursue a Master's degree in English. She played a crucial role in assembling and motivating her dynamic team.
Reflecting on the journey to gold, Sakshi stated, "We were quite confident that we could pull off the win despite the late surge from Bharti Vidyapeeth. It's a testimony to the hard work of the entire team that we won the gold medal in our very first appearance in the competition."
Sakshi, a gold medalist in the inaugural KIUG edition with Himachal Pradesh University and a silver medalist in the third edition, showcased her mettle as a leader and raider throughout the tournament. Hailing from the kabaddi-rich Sirmaur district, known for producing national and international kabaddi stars, Sakshi was inspired to embrace the sport by watching her predecessors.
Having joined the Himachal Pradesh Sports Hostel in 2015, Sakshi carried the bulk of raiding responsibilities in crucial matches during KIUG 2023. Her strategic brilliance shone in the semi-final against Lalit Narayan Mithila University and the final, securing a nail-biting 35-32 victory.
Sakshi, with a father employed in the Himachal Pradesh Electricity department and five siblings, dreams of donning the Indian colours and clinching a gold medal at the Asian Games. Observers note that Sakshi's stellar performance and astute leadership in KIUG 2023 could propel her towards achieving this aspiration shortly.