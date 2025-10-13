Sports

BM Birla Cup 2025 Final: Rajasthan Polo Club Beat Dynamix Achievers In Jaipur Thriller

The Jaipur Polo Team beat Dynamix Achievers in the BM Birla Cup 2025 on Sunday (October 13) for their second trophy of the season. In a thrilling encounter at the Rajasthan Polo Club, they emerged victorious 6-5, with HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh and Lance Watson each scoring a brace. After trailing 2-5 in the third chukker, goals from Devvrat Singh Jhalamand and Sawai Padmanabh Singh drew parity for Jaipur. But it was Watson, the globetrotting South African, who sealed the title with the solitary goal of the fifth period.