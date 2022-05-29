Sunday, May 29, 2022
Italy Vs Argentina: Thousands Of Fans Watch Lionel Messi And Co Train For Finalissima

Argentina will play Italy on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium, London in a showdown between the CONMEBOL and UEFA champions.

Lionel Messi during an Argentina training at Athletic Bilbao stadium. Courtesy: Twitter (@Argentina)

Updated: 29 May 2022 5:44 pm

Lionel Messi’s Argentina trained in front of 15,000 fans at the stadium of Athletic Bilbao in northern Spain on Saturday as it prepares to play Italy in London in a clash of the South American and European champions. (More Football News)

Argentina trained this week behind closed doors at Athletic’s training grounds outside the city.

The tickets to watch Argentina train cost 12 euros ($12.80) for the general public and 10 euros ($10.70) for Athletic club members.

Argentina will play Italy on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in a showdown between the CONMEBOL and UEFA champions.

That match, called the “Finalissima,” will be the third time the two champions of the world’s most powerful soccer confederations face off in official competition. On the other two occasions, France beat Uruguay in 1985 and Argentina beat Denmark in 1993.

Argentina won the 2021 Copa América after beating Brazil 1-0 in the final.

Italy beat England on penalties for the European championship last year.

