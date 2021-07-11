Copa America 2021, Final: Argentina Beat Brazil As Lionel Messi Finally Ends Title Drought

Lionel Messi finally won a major international trophy with Argentina with a 1-0 win over defending champions Brazil in the final of CONMEBOL Copa America 2021 at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Albiceleste thus captured their 15th Copa America title at a venue where they were handed a heart-breaking World Cup defeat by Germany in 2014, moving level with Uruguay for the most ever win in the continental tournament.

But the star of the night was surely Angel Di Maria, who scored a gorgeous 22nd-minute goal which helped Argentina end 28-year title drought. The result also meant that Selecao suffered their first Copa America defeat on home soil since a 1-0 defeat to Paraguay in 1949.

Argentina last won a major international trophy in 1993, the 36th edition of Copa America by defeating Mexico. They have since played four finals in 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016 -- all losing. In between, Messi & Co also suffered that heart-breaking extra-time defeat in the 2014 World Cup final.

More to follow...

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine