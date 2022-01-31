Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ISL 2021-22: Pace Setters Hyderabad FC Maul NorthEast United 5-0 In Indian Super League

Hyderabad FC registered three wins on the trot in Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 with a facile 5-0 victory against hapless NorthEast United.

ISL 2021-22: Pace Setters Hyderabad FC Maul NorthEast United 5-0 In Indian Super League
Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche, centre, celebrates after scoring a goal against NorthEast United - Photo: Indian Super League

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 10:04 pm

Hyderabad FC once again proved their title credentials with a stunning attacking display against hapless NorthEast United at PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Monday. (More Football News)

A win 5-0 win, their seventh in this season, helped  Manolo Marquez's men take a four-point lead at the top of the ISL 2021-22 table. Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters are second and third with 22 and 20 points respectively, but both sides have two games at hand.

Usual suspect Bartholomew Ogbeche gave an early lead with a third-minute strike. Akash Mishra then made it 2-0 in the first-half injury time. Ogbeche increased the lead with his second at the hour mark.

Nikhil Poojari (84') and Edu Garcia (88') scored two late goals to complete the route.

After failing to score in their 0-1 defeat against Kerala Blasters, Hyderabad have pumped in 13 goals in the next four games for one draw (1-1 vs Chennaiyin FC) and three wins -- 4-0 vs East Bengal, 3-2 vs Odisha FC and tonight's 5-0 vs NorthEast.

This was NorthEast's ninth defeat this season in 15 matches. They have also shipped in 33 goals for a negative -15 goal difference. In contrast, Hyderabad have scored 33 goals.

Nigerian Ogbeche, who once led NorthEast, added fuel to debate on whether he is the league's finest striker with a poacher's brace on either side of halftime. The 37-year-old now leads the scoring charts with 49 strikes, overtaking Indian legend Sunil Chhetri and Spaniard Ferran Corominas Telechea. The brace on Monday also took his season tally to 14.

It took Hyderabad three minutes to nose ahead and Ogbeche was at the right place at the right time, slamming home a rebound after Joao Victor's header pinged off the post and fell kindly for the red-hot Nigerian.

It was all Hyderabad after the first goal as they dictated the game and kept pressing the NorthEast United backline. 

In first-half added time, Hyderabad made it 2-0 with Akash Mishra scoring his second goal in as many games, heading in a Joel Chianese corner from the left side home with aplomb.

For NorthEast United, a brief spell of possession, with Marco Sahanek conducting the show, did not bear much fruit as they went into the break trailing 0-2.

Ogbeche doubled his tally at the hour mark, further underlining his credentials as the league's best marksman. Joel Chianese whipped in a cross but Subhashish Roy Choudhury dealt with the danger only to see the ball sent back in towards the far post. Chianese headed the ball into the path of Ogbeche, who nodded low with the ball scraping past the keeper and into the net.

Chianese deserved a goal for all his industry and almost had one after he got free from his marker but drilled his effort inches wide of the target.

There was drama in store as a Suhair Vadakkepeedika strike was disallowed thus denying the Highlanders even a consolation goal.

Poojari piled on the misery for NorthEast United, getting on the scoresheet from a substitute Sahil Tavora set up. It then became 5-0 as Garcia got minutes before the final whistle.

NorthEast face Kerala Blasters on February 4, while Hyderabad take on ATK Mohun Bagan on February 8.    

Tags

Sports Football Indian Super League (ISL) Hyderabad FC NorthEast United FC Bartholomew Ogbeche Indian Football ISL 2021-22 Football News
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Virat Kohli: 'You Don't Need To Be A Captain To Be A Leader'

Virat Kohli: 'You Don't Need To Be A Captain To Be A Leader'

FIH Pro League 2021-22: Indian Women’s Team Beat China 7-1 In Debut Match

Live Streaming Of FC Goa Vs Odisha FC: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Arrives In Ahmedabad For West Indies ODIs

January Transfer Deadline Day 2022: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang In Barcelona To Finalise Move From Arsenal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History