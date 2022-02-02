Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
ISL 2021-22: Matches Postponed In January Rescheduled – Check Out Revised Fixtures

The revised schedule will see ATK Mohun Bagan playing against Jamshedpur FC in the final match of the regular season at the PJN Stadium in Margao on March 7.

Hyderabad FC top ISL 2021-22 points table with 26 points. ISL

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 8:36 pm

The Indian Super League on Wednesday released the revised schedule for the remainder of 2021-22 season. The matches that were postponed in January due to COVID-19 outbreaks last month have also been included in the schedule that begins February 9. (More Football News)

The final match of the league will be played between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa on 7th March. Meanwhile, the new schedule includes three additional double-headers, all on Saturdays (February 19, February 26, and March 5).

“Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today released the revised fixture list for 25 matches, from February 9 onwards, for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The League has incorporated the matches that were postponed in January into the redrawn calendar,” informed ISL in a release.

The matches that couldn’t take place due COVID outbreaks in camps of various teams were ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC (61st match), Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC (62nd match), Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC (63rd match), Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (66th match) and Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC (67th match).

Here is the new schedule of postponed matches:

ISL
ISL

Pictures Credit: Indian Super League

ISL 2021-22 Points Table So Far

Hyderabad FC top the points table with with 26 points to their credit after playing 14 games in the season. Jameshedpur FC are at the second spot with 22 points from 12 games. Kerala Blasters occupy the third spot with 20 points from 12 games, while Bengaluru FC are at the fourth position with 20 points. On the other hand, East Bengal are at the bottom spot in the points table with just 9 points to their credit after 14 games.

