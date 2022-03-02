ISL 2021-22: Live Streaming Of Kerala Blasters FC Vs Mumbai City FC, When And Where To Watch Live

Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC face each other in a virtual quarterfinal on Wednesday night at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in ISL 2021-22. (More Football News)

Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC have already entered the semi-finals, while ATK Mohun Bagan need just one win to confirm their entry. In such a case, the game between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC on March 2 will more or less decide the fourth team of the semifinal.

"Wednesday's game is everything you wish for as a football player. It is nice to play against a top team and we have our preparations in place and it doesn't change a lot compared to other games. We will be ready to show our strength on the pitch," Kerala head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said on the eve of the match.

"In game against Mumbai City, we will see all elements of football. Both teams will fight for points and will fight till the last moment," he added.

Kerala Blasters won their previous match 3-0 against Chennaiyin FC, while Mumbai City are also coming on the back of two successive victories.

"We just keep concentrating on ourselves. I am not interested in other teams' run of form or results. We should look at our own form and we started this season extremely well. We come into this game with four wins out of the last five. We have started to show some good signs on how we want to play so the focus will be on us," said Mumbai head coach Des Buckingham.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 15 games against each other. Mumbai City won 6 of them while as many ended in draw. Kerala won the rest 3.

When is Kerala Blasters FC Vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 match?

The Kerala Blasters FC Vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 match is on March 2, 2022 (Wednesday).

At what time Kerala Blasters FC Vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 match starts?

The Kerala Blasters FC Vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Kerala Blasters FC Vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 match being played?

Kerala Blasters FC Vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 match will be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Which channel will live telecast Kerala Blasters FC Vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 match?

Kerala Blasters FC Vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 Bangla.

How to watch live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC Vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 match?

The live streaming of Kerala Blasters FC Vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.