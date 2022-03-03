ISL 2021-22: Live Streaming Of Chennaiyin FC Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, When And Where To Watch Live

Chennaiyin FC will put their best foot forward and aim to end season on a high when they face ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium in Margao on Thursday in their final Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 encounter. The Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will start at 7:30 PM IST. (More Football News)

Currently, on a seven-game winless streak, the Marina Machans would eye for nothing but the three points after to conclude an underwhelming campaign. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, get an opportunity to finish in the top four provided that they secure a victory.

Winless in their last five matches, the Chennaiyin FC sit eighth in the ISL 2021-22 table with 20 points in 19 games. Syed Pasha’s men fell short of success against a dominant Kerala Blasters in their last game in a 3-0 defeat.

On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan are brimming on confidence after their win in the last tie against Bengaluru FC. Juan Ferrando’s men, who sit third in the ISL 2021-22 table, are on a 14-game unbeaten run and would want to extend it to another game by securing a semi-final berth with a win against the two-time ISL winners.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s 14-game unbeaten streak is the second-longest unbeaten run in ISL history and are now only one match away from equalling FC Goa’s unbeaten record of 15 matches set in ISL 2020-21. Their unbeaten run started with a draw against Chennaiyin FC (Match 25). They have won seven and drawn seven of their last 14 games.

Chennaiyin FC have conceded 34 goals in their 19 matches this season, the joint-most they have conceded in a single ISL season. If they fail to keep a clean sheet in the upcoming match, they will break their record of most goals conceded in a single ISL season that was set in the 2019-20 season.

Head-To-Head

The two sides have shared the field thrice, with ATK Mohun Bagan winning once while the rest of the matches have been draws, including the 1-1 draw in Match 25 earlier this season, meaning Chennaiyin FC are winless against the Mariners.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC ISL 2021-22 match?

The Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match is on March 3, 2022 (Thursday).

At what time Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC ISL 2021-22 match starts?

The Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match being played?

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match will be played at Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Which channel will live telecast Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match?

Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 HD Select and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How to watch live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match?

The live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2021-22 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.