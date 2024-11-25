Sports

Premier League: Ruben Amorim's Man United Draw At Ipswich

Eighty-one seconds. That’s how long it took Manchester United to score for Ruben Amorim in his first match in charge — a 1-1 draw at third-from-last Ipswich in the Premier League on Sunday. Marcus Rashford tapped in a cross from Amad Diallo to give United the lead at Portman Road in the best possible start to Amorim’s tenure. United couldn’t hold on against one of the Premier League’s weakest teams, conceding an equalizer to Omari Hutchinson just before halftime.