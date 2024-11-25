Sports

Premier League: Ruben Amorim's Man United Draw At Ipswich

Eighty-one seconds. That’s how long it took Manchester United to score for Ruben Amorim in his first match in charge — a 1-1 draw at third-from-last Ipswich in the Premier League on Sunday. Marcus Rashford tapped in a cross from Amad Diallo to give United the lead at Portman Road in the best possible start to Amorim’s tenure. United couldn’t hold on against one of the Premier League’s weakest teams, conceding an equalizer to Omari Hutchinson just before halftime.

Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United vs Ipswich Town
Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Town Vs Manchester United

Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson, right, is congratulated after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Town Vs Manchester United
Premier League 2024-25: Manchester United vs Ipswich Town | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, is congratulated by Amad Diallo after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town Vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Ipswich Town's defense jumps for a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Ipswich Town Vs Manchester United
Manchester United vs Ipswich Town | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran, top, cheers for his team during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Manchester United vs Ipswich Town
Britain Soccer Premier League: Ipswich Town Vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
The name of Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran is displayed during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Ipswich Town Vs Manchester United
Britain Soccer Premier League: Manchester United vs Ipswich Town | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, right, tries control the ball past Ipswich Town's Leif Davis during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

English Premier League: Manchester United vs Ipswich Town
English Premier League: Ipswich Town Vs Manchester United | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Ipswich Town's Dara O'Shea, top, fights for the ball against Manchester United's Luke Shaw, and Christian Eriksen during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

English Premier League: Ipswich Town Vs Manchester United
English Premier League: Manchester United vs Ipswich Town | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy, bottom, tackles Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

Britain Soccer Premier League
English Premier League Soccer Match | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson (20) takes a free-kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

English Premier League Soccer Match
Britain Soccer Premier League | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (8) dribbles the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.

