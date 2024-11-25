Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson, right, is congratulated after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, is congratulated by Amad Diallo after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Ipswich Town's defense jumps for a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran, top, cheers for his team during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
The name of Ipswich Town fan Ed Sheeran is displayed during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Manchester United's Amad Diallo, right, tries control the ball past Ipswich Town's Leif Davis during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Ipswich Town's Dara O'Shea, top, fights for the ball against Manchester United's Luke Shaw, and Christian Eriksen during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy, bottom, tackles Manchester United's Marcus Rashford during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Ipswich Town's Omari Hutchinson (20) takes a free-kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (8) dribbles the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United at Portman Road stadium in Ipswich, England.