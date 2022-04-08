Friday, Apr 08, 2022
IPL: Yuzvendra Chahal's Shocking Revelation - 'He Was Very Drunk, He Hung Me Out Of The 15th-Floor Balcony'

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022, opens up on physical harassment he faced as a Mumbai Indians rookie.

RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal has also played for Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. BCCI

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 11:09 pm

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has made a shocking revelation in a video published by his current IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals on April 7. In the video, Chahal recalled his near-death experience revealing that someone hung him out of the 15th-floor balcony.

Rajasthan Royals shared a video of Chahal’s chat with Ravichandran Ashwin in which the leg spinner made the revelations.

"This dates back to 2013, when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bengaluru and there was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk - and I won't take his name - he was very drunk, he just called me aside, and he took me outside and he hung me out from the balcony,” Chahal said in the video while speaking to Ashwin.

"I was holding on to him, with my arms around his neck. If I had lost my grip, we were on the 15th floor… Suddenly many people who were there came and handled the situation. I kind of fainted, and they gave me water. Then I realised how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So that was one incident where I made a narrow escape. Had there been a small mistake there, I would have fallen down.”

This is the second time this year Chahal has made such a big revelation about him being harassed. Earlier, he had revealed that his Mumbai Indians teammates James Franklin and Andrew Symonds in 2011 had tied him up, taped his mouth, left him in a room and forgot about him for a whole night.

