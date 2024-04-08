IPL 2024: MI Beat DC By 29 Runs To Register First Victory Of The Season - In Pics

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, centre, along with his team players celebrate their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya cheers the crowd after their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, along with his team players celebrate their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Mumbai Indians' Gerald Coetzee celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Jhye Richardson during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw gets bowled out by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Mumbai Indians' Romario Shepherd plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.
Nita Ambani, centre, reacts as she watches the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April. 7, 2024.(AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.