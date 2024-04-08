Sports

IPL 2024: MI Beat DC By 29 Runs To Register First Victory Of The Season - In Pics

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians finally got their maiden victory of this year's IPL as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 29 runs in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Romario Shepherd's unbeaten 39 runs off 10 balls including 32 runs coming in the last over of Anrich Nortje proved to be crucial. Tristan Stubbs and Prithvi Shaw made quick half-centuries but those went in vain as the Capitals were left 29 runs short of the target chasing 235 runs in the second innings. With this win, Delhi Capitals move to the bottom of the points table, replacing Mumbai Indians.