IPL 2024: MI Beat DC By 29 Runs To Register First Victory Of The Season - In Pics

Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians finally got their maiden victory of this year's IPL as they defeated Delhi Capitals by 29 runs in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Romario Shepherd's unbeaten 39 runs off 10 balls including 32 runs coming in the last over of Anrich Nortje proved to be crucial. Tristan Stubbs and Prithvi Shaw made quick half-centuries but those went in vain as the Capitals were left 29 runs short of the target chasing 235 runs in the second innings. With this win, Delhi Capitals move to the bottom of the points table, replacing Mumbai Indians.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, centre, along with his team players celebrate their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya cheers the crowd after their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, along with his team players celebrate their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians' Gerald Coetzee celebrates the dismissal of Delhi Capitals' Jhye Richardson during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC
Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC
Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw gets bowled out by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC
Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians' Romario Shepherd plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC
Nita Ambani, centre, reacts as she watches the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.

IPL 2024: MI vs DC
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians' and Delhi Capitals' in Mumbai.

