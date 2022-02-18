Friday, Feb 18, 2022
IPL 2022 To Start March 27 In Mumbai; Final Likely In Ahmedabad On June 5

The IPL Governing Council has decided that all IPL 2022 matches till the league stage will be played in Mumbai and Pune.

IPL 2022 To Start March 27 In Mumbai; Final Likely In Ahmedabad On June 5
Wankhede Stadium will be one of the three venues in Mumbai to host IPL 2022 matches. BCCI

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 12:38 pm

Indian Premier League fans in Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Delhi may not get to see their favourite players in action until and unless their teams enter the playoff stage of IPL 2022. But Mumbai fans will be lucky, very lucky, if plans by BCCI mandarins are to be believed. (More Cricket News)

The IPL Governing Council, according to well-placed sources, has decided that all IPL 2022 matches till the league stage will be played in four venues spread over Mumbai and Pune.

Pitch preparations are on in three venues -- Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium) and DY Patil Stadium - in Mumbai and one venue (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium) in Pune. 

If there is no further outbreak of COVID, then matches will begin on March 27. The first game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

The IPL 2022 final, it is learnt, will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 5 (Sunday). Ahmedabad has now become the hotseat of Indian cricket with all prime games happening there in the last two years.

Although the BCCI is still working out the venues and the dates, the big Test centres like Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad may get to host playoff games. But initially, venues for the league games are being discussed.

Since there are 10 teams in IPL 2022, there will be double headers almost every day.  Each venue will host about 18 games. Matches will start at 4 PM and 8 PM IST. 

To stay safe from COVID, the BCCI wants to cut down on teams travelling too much. Since Mumbai will have three venues, most teams will be based in the city.

Last season, IPL 2021 was held in two portions. The first half was held in India and the second half was completed in the UAE where Chennai Super Kings won the title.

The Indian leg was stopped after coronavirus hit the tournament. Teams were allocated venues in such a way that they played away from their 'home' grounds. 

As of now, there is no guarantee that Kolkata Knight Riders fans will get to see their new captain Shreyas Iyer or Delhi Capitals will cheer for David Warner again. Mumbai Indians, will of course, have the privilege of playing at 'home.'

